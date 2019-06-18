Glynn County Recreation and Parks baseball and softball’s District 2, Class B tournaments wrapped up this week.
Seven baseball teams from Glynn County — 8U St. Simons Island, 8U Mainland, 10U SSI, 10U Mainland, 12U SSI, 12U Mainland, and 14U SSI/Mainland — made the trip to Wayne County to compete in the tournament, while four softball teams (8U, 10U, 12U, and 14U) played in Liberty County.
The 8U Saint Simons Island team defeated Ware County to win the district, bouncing back from a loss in the double-elimination tournament to finish on top. As a result, the 8U SSI boys will advance to play in the state tournament in Savannah on June 25-27.
The 12U SSI boys made the state tournament as well, finishing as runner-up to Wayne County after giving up the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 3-2 loss. The 12U boys tournament will be held June 25-28 in Augusta.
The 14U boys lost their first game to Wayne County before playing their way through the losers bracket to beat Coffee County and Liberty County. Despite a loss in a rematch against Wayne County in the championship game, the 14U team will also move on to state in Augusta.
Glynn County’s 8U girls finished as the runners-up to Wayne County at district as well to advance to the state tournament in Savannah on June 25-27.
All brackets are available at www.grpa.org.