With its standout underclassmen taking the weekend off, Frederica Academy turned to senior captain Roy Boyd to lead its lineup Saturday at the Johnny Paulk Invitational at Jekyll Island.
Boyd obliged by shooting a career-low 3-under 69 — one stroke shy of low medalist Will Jones — for a Knights team that finished at 315 as a team.
“I felt good throughout the day, and knew I was going to play well,” Boyd said. “I told (Ramie Shingler) before the round started that I would be shooting in the 60s, and I did just that. My long game was solid, but what really helped me was the cup looked to be a foot wide, and I drained everything.”
Starting his round with back-to-back birdies, Boyd went as low as 4 under early in a round that saw him tally eight birdies and five bogeys.
Boyd’s demeanor and focus carried throughout much of the round, and even when things didn’t go as expected, the Knights’ captain found ways to stay the course and grind out a strong round.
“I was so pumped for Roy,” said Frederica head coach Kevin Roberts. “He needed a round for his own confidence, so I was very happy to see him playing so well early in the round. His demeanor was the same as normal, but he seemed to walk with a little more confidence.”
Moved up into the No. 2 spot in the Knights’ lineup, Travis Cavalier’s round got off to a shaky start, starting on the back nine and going bogey on No. 10 and double on No. 11 to fall to 3 over.
However, he steadied the ship through the middle of his opening nine, salving par with a punch out from under trees and a bunker save on No. 15 after spraying his drive right.
Over his back nine, Cavalier shot five strokes better than the front nine, finishing with an 80 for the round.
Playing as Frederica’s third player, Parker Jules played very solid on her opening nine, making the turn at 6 over with four plus strokes coming on a couple of rough holes, and ending the day with a score of 87.
“I was pleased with what we were getting out of her,” Roberts said. “She’s a great talent. She played from the same tees as the boys, and did better than a lot of them. To say I’m proud of her is an understatement.”
Shingler, who appeared in Frederica’s top five in the first two tournaments of the year, gave Frederica some quality scoring opportunities, spending a good portion of his round at 1 under.
A birdie on the par 5 No. 11 was the highlight of Shingler’s day, hitting his tee shot to dead center of the fairway, closing to within 15 feet, and knocking down the putt. Shingler would finish with a score of 79, spurred by a strong putting exhibition.
“My long game was bad, but my short game was baller,” Shingler said.
Robert Stephens rounded out Frederica’s five after qualifying for the event, with two solid rounds during practice.
“The great thing about The FA golf program, there’s talent there top to bottom; naturally, it forces guys to play well because everyone has talent,” Roberts said. “So to qualify for these events you have to play well. Robert is not the biggest guy, so he doesn’t have the length that many of our players do. It really forces his short game and he’s improved in this area. His chipping and putting has gotten better.”
Roberts put up an identical 7 over on both sides of the course, wrapping up the Johnny Paulk Invitational with a score of 86.
Glynn Academy also had a strong showing on Jekyll, finishing fourth overall as a team with a score of 298. It is the third straight event the Terrors have hovered around the 300 mark after a 302 at the season-opening Camden Classic and a 297 in a match against Richmond Hill the following week.
Williamson Mosher paced Glynn with a score of 72 — just in front of teammates Grady Sanders and Shep Davenport, who each shot 75. Hank Holcomb finished at 76 for the round, and Michael Cook rounded out the Terrors’ ‘A’ team with a 78.
“We played well, but we just started dropping shots around the greens, and putting is hurting us a little bit, but overall, I was really satisfied with their scores,” said Glynn Academy head coach Mike Zito. “It’s early in the season, so hopefully we’re going to improve upon that.”