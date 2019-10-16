Repeating as middle school champions had been the goal for Jane Macon since head coach Tucker Jenkins took over the program in May.
The Eagles accomplished their mission Wednesday at Glynn County Stadium, capping an undefeated season with a 30-6 victory over Glynn Middle to earn their second straight middle school championship.
“I’m really proud of this group right here,” Jenkins said. “We had a really strong group of skill guys and eighth-graders that really worked really hard.
“I’m proud of all the ones that stepped up. We had different people step up throughout the year. We said the goal at the beginning of the year was a championship and we met that goal.”
Jane Macon wasted no time getting on the board when they turned a failed onside kick attempt by Glynn Middle to open the game into a 51-yard touchdown drive punctuated by Myron Williams’ 32-yard run.
The Eagles added to their lead a few minutes later. After recovering a Hurricanes fumble at the 21-yard line, Jane Macon extended the advantage to 12-0 on a fourth-down scoring pass from Jarrod Elkins’ to Williams.
A tackle-breaking 10-yard touchdown run by Ja’Marious Towns in the second quarter gave the Eagles an 18-0 lead, and Elkins’ 49-yard pass to Towns pushed it to 24-0 going into halftime.
Williams found the end zone one more time for Jane Macon on a 47-yard run a few minutes into the third quarter before Glynn Middle finally hit paydirt on Neshiek Cohen’s 14-yard touchdown run with under two minutes to play.
It was a complete team win for Jane Macon, who had its worst defensive performance of the season in the first meeting against Glynn Middle — a 52-24 victory on Sept. 25.
“We had played our worst defensive game the last time we played them and gave up the most points we gave up,” Jenkins said. “So all week we had talked about setting the tone, wrapping up, and playing as a team, and I thought they really came out together and we were really picking each other up on defense and our offense.”
Jane Macon entered into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed among local teams and defeated Risley Middle and Glynn Middle en route to a perfect 8-0 season. Glynn Middle was the No. 2 seed and beat Needwood Middle in the semifinals before falling to Jane Macon and finishing 5-3 on the year.
Wednesday’s game was the rubber match between Jane Macon and Glynn Middle, who have faced off in each of the past three championship games. The Hurricanes won in 2017, but the Eagles have now taken the past two.
A three-peat may not be out of the question.
“I’m excited about the seventh-graders we’ve got coming up,” Jenkins said. “We were a good mix of eighth- and seventh-graders, and a lot of people got better throughout the year.
“As a coach, I’m proud that we started with a bunch of seventh- and eighth-graders who had not played a lot and we worked towards being really good toward the end of the year.”