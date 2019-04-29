Frederica Academy girls soccer team stunned John Milledge Academy 7-1 in the opening round of the GISA playoff on Monday.
The Knights started hot against the Trojans scoring six of the seven goals in the first half. All the scorers for Frederica had at least two goals each.
Cathrine Seymour paced Frederica knocking in three goals, all in the first half.
She made the first goal for the Knights in the seventh minute. Then Ashley Burandt, who scored two goals during the game, knocked in the game's second goal in the 10th minute, giving Frederica a 2-0 lead.
The third goal scorer for Frederica was Mary Helen Veal. She nailed her first goal with in the 13th minute giving the Knights a 3-0 advantage.
Burandt knocked in her final goal of the game in the 26th minute. Frederica showed no mercy and went up 4-0 with a ton of time left on the clock.
Seymour finished off the half for Frederica hitting her second goal in the 33rd minute and her last one with under five minutes left before the half.
She gave the Knights the 6-0 lead at halftime.
“I thought we connected in the first half and played really good soccer,” girls head coach Gabe Gabriel said. “I thought in the second half we were up so much, we kept control and just played. Overall I thought it was a good performance.”
Veal scored one more goal in the second half with 16:46 left in the game. However, the last half was more about maintaining possession and not letting the Trojans score, which the Knights until midway through the half.
John Milledge was able to get on the board with 11:36 left in the game but couldn’t capitalize on any other attempts. The Knights defense proved to be too strong and dominated throughout the entire game.
“I was really proud of them. Honestly, it could of been more, and we will have to work on finishing this week,” Gabriel said.
Despite the Knights scoring seven goals in the game, they left some goals on the pitch by not finishing as well as they could. Gabriel said that's something the Knights will work on before their second round game.
“We will probably work a little on finishing, getting organized, getting our fitness still gaining fitness even though its the end of the season, we want to keep them sharp, and possession,” Gabriel said.
The Knights will either take on the Brookwood School or Creekside Christian Academy on Friday at home for the second round of the playoffs.