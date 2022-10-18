The Lady Terrors volleyball team put together a strong spell of play in the final weeks of the regular season and in the region tournament to earn a home playoff game.
Head coach Hannah Shierling made some changes midway through the season that brought forth a connection in the team to click on all cylinders.
“I brought some girls up from JV,” Shierling said. “I moved people around and once we were able to play with that setup and really click together, it was a whole different team. It allowed some hitters to move from middle to outside. Isabella Counsil moved from middle to outside and in moving her, she just lit everything up. Her hitting, she just went crazy.
“Doing that allowed us to have another strong outside hitter and we brought up Riley Ferrell to play middle. They are both freshmen and doing that allowed us to move some things around. The past couple of weeks we have really seen a change in the team, they finally got used to playing in the rotations and playing together, and once they did that it was a whole different team.”
As the Lady Terrors entered the Region 2-6A tournament as the No. 5 seed, Shierling had a message for her team.
“We told the girls the season either begins or ends on Saturday, the real season,” Shierling said. “We prepared all week and we knew in order to have a chance to go to state, we had to win that first game. It was crucial for us or else we would be in the losers bracket, and have to win four games back-to-back.”
That first game was a matchup with No. 4 South Effingham, where Glynn Academy won in straight sets (25-16, 25-16) to pick up the crucial win to open the region tournament.
“Winning that first game was very important for us, we watched film and the girls took notes,” Shierling said of the preparation for the region tourney. “I give the girls a lot of credit because they took a deep dive into South Effingham, and plotted out points on the court where their weaknesses and strengths were. That’s pretty much all we did that whole week of practice. We focused on winning that first game; once we did that, it was like a fire was lit under them.”
With the win igniting a fire in the Lady Terrors volleyball team, the girls continued to trounce the competition with wins over No. 1 Lakeside (25-20, 24-26, 15-12) and winning one from eventual Region Champion Effingham County (25-20, 25-21), before losing the championship match three sets to one.
After the big win to open the region tournament, Coach Shierling said it became surreal that her team could host a state game when they took on Lakeside Evans.
“The other games had finished and Lakeside was ranked number one and we were number five,” Shierling said. “When the other game had finished, the girls from the other teams were watching us and the looks on their faces were like ‘Oh my gosh Glynn Academy came to play.’ At that moment I was feeling like we were going to go all the way and we got to the championship game. We were just so consistent and on. Towards the end of the Lakeside game, we were going to the end, I could feel it and the girls could feel it too.”
A 3-1 run in the region tournament earned Glynn Academy the No. 2 seed out of the region for the state tournament. Matched up with Tift County of Region1-6A, Coach Shierling said the team is preparing just as they did heading into the region tournament.
“We are pretty much doing the same thing that we did last week,” Shierling said. “The girls have been looking at film, taking notes, and focusing on Tift County and how we can win the game. The girls are very excited to have another home game. We were only able to have two home games this season so having another one is just really special for us and the girls as well, especially the seniors and to host (state) for the first time in a couple of years. It’s just really special for the girls to host the first round of state.”
The Glynn Academy Lady Terrors host Tift County in the first round of the 6A Volleyball State Tournament at the Glass Palace at 5 p.m. tonight.