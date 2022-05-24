The former Glynn Academy standout on the gridiron has committed to Georgia Southern University after entering the transfer portal a month ago.
Originally committing to the University of Louisville as a three star dual-threat quarterback, Lewis entered a quarterback room with five others. Hoping to see the field, Lewis made the switch to wide receiver last offseason.
Finishing (6-7,4-4 ACC) and an appearance in the First Responders Bowl against Air Force, the Cardinals returned to spring ball. Hoping to see the field, Lewis made one final position change to the cornerback position.
Ultimately putting his name into the transfer portal on April 29, the 6-foot-3 quarterback picked up offers from Valdosta State University, Samford University, Jacksonville State University, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and Georgia Southern University.
After being in the portal for less than a month, Lewis tweeted a commitment to Clay Helton and the Eagles’ football team.