Lily Hidalgo has been the offensive engine of a consistently excellent Glynn Academy volleyball program over the last four years.
Now she’ll take her motor to the north-most institution in the state after signing with Young Harris College on Thursday.
“It’s really sad because I’ve played here all four years and I’ve played with all these girls since sixth grade, and now I’m moving on,” Hidalgo said. “But I’m moving on to bigger and better things. It can only go up from here.”
An outside hitter with a powerful swing, Hidalgo was named the Region 2-6A Offensive Player of the Year this season, capping off three straight years with all-region honors. She was also named the Terrors MVP each of the last two seasons.
Hidalgo played under four different coaches over her career at Glynn Academy, yet each season the Terrors won the region title as well as at least one playoff game.
First-year head coach Emily Wylie noted how Hidalgo infectious effort made her introduction to the program easier. Wylie, who previously worked as an assistant at Lindenwood (Mo.) University, where she closed out her own playing collegiate career, felt Hidalgo did her due diligence in making her selection.
“I think she did a good job in recruiting in making sure she saw all of her options, went to the schools, made sure she liked the coach, made sure she liked the school,” Wylie said. “All that is important outside of just playing volleyball, so she definitely checked off all the right boxes to find her perfect fit.”
Hidalgo used a recruiting director through her club team to help contact schools and sort through the process as well as her mother Kelly — a college volleyball player — and father Rocky, who knows his fair share about recruiting himself.
The head coach of the Glynn Academy football team, Rocky has worked with his players to find them collegiate opportunities, but never quite like this.
“It was a lot of fun to kind of go through that process and see it from the other side,” he said. “Obviously my wife had a huge part in that, but it was neat to be up here with her, just sort of be up here as a parent.
“I think it provided a unique experience and perspective for me on this end.”
Hidalgo is set to join a Young Harris program that’s in the midst of its inaugural season under the lead of Jenny Michael, who was once an assistant at Armstrong Atlantic State in Savannah.
It didn’t take long for Hidalgo to recognize the school was the perfect fit.
“The campus is beautiful,” Hidalgo said. “I love the coach. As soon as I stepped foot on campus, I was like, ‘I want to go here.’ It just felt like home.”