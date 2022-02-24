The Glynn Academy Terrors boys basketball team had its season end in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs at the hands of the Westlake Lions, 62-60.
Tyson Rooks opened the game with a two-point field goal, but the Lions answered with an 11-0 run to take control of the game on their home floor.
For the entirety of the first quarter, Westlake had response after every basket the Terrors scored, leading 20-11 after the first quarter.
Trailing 24-11 early in the second quarter, the Terrors answered with an 10-0 run of their own to cut the deficit to three points midway through the second.
Shane Payne’s two 3-pointers in the run were a big reason for the team coming back into the game.
The two teams would trade baskets for the rest of the second half, with Glynn only behind 31-27 going into the second half on the road in the playoffs.
Quay Dickens and David Prince tried to keep the team in the game, scoring 13 of the team’s 15 points in the third. However, Westlake would continue to have answers as they grew its lead to as large as 13 in the quarter. Glynn would trim the double-digit deficit to nine points going into the fourth quarter.
Glynn’s fought its way back into the game with an 11-3 run to open the fourth quarter to trail by one point. The two teams traded baskets before a Maurice Walden 3-point play tied the game at 58 with two minutes to play.
Carrying all the momentum from battling back from 13 down at one point, the Terrors took a 60-59 lead on a Rooks two-pointer, giving the team their first lead since Rooks’s opening basket.
After calling a timeout, Westlake turned to Gaddis Heath to hit one more big shot for the Lions. Heath led the team in scoring up at that point with 16 points and delivered for his team.
Heath connected on a 3-point shot with less than a minute to go to take a 62-60 lead.
Glynn was unable to answer with a basket of its own, ultimately running out of time to complete its come back.
Quay Dickens led the Terrors in scoring with 19 points, with David Prince scoring 15 points to keep the team in it until the final buzzer.