Kamila Vicente left and returned to the Glynn Academy softball team to achieve her goal of becoming a Division I pitcher.
The first-team All-Region 2-6A pitcher accomplished that goal, Wednesday, signing her National Letter of Intent to the University of South Carolina Upstate.
“I picked Upstate because it’s D1, that’s the only reason,” Vicente said jokingly. “I really like the atmosphere at Upstate, and I really like the coaches and the people I met there. I liked what they are doing with their program and their academics were the best option for me.”
Vicente was told by others on the travel ball circuit to not play high school softball, to instead focus solely on playing with her Southern Power team. She went against that and enjoyed every second of her record-setting year as a Lady Terror.
“I just wanted to support my school like every other girl does,” Vicente said. “I have had a lot of people tell me don’t play school ball. I wanted to because every other girl ever has done it and because of the school ball tryouts, I wanted to go through it too. Any playing time is good playing time, what’s so bad about it.”
During her junior year, Vicente focused on herself as she wanted to be mentally right to compete for Glynn Academy. She knew people on opposing teams would be trying to bring their best against her when she wasn’t bringing her best.
“I didn’t want to have that pressure on me,” Vicente said. “I said let me focus on myself, let me build my mental game up and my physical game up. Senior year I will come back stronger than ever. And that’s what I did.”
Glynn Academy softball coach Dawn Ketcham’s first recollection of Vicente was her freshman year when Ketcham gathered all the pitchers around. Vicente told her eventual head coach that she wanted to be a Division I pitcher.
Ketcham was proud to hear those words come out of the young freshman’s mouth.
Four years later during 4-on-1 sessions over the offseason, Ketcham saw Vicente return to the field and was immediately impressed with the Upstate commit.
“I was like oh this is impressive,” Ketcham said of watching Vicente. “I was really impressed and I was very happy that she came back.”
For Vicente, she believed the biggest improvement in her game was becoming a leader.
“Playing at the level that I play at, I think coming onto a team like this where all the girls don’t play big level ball like I do, I felt like I needed to be a leader in a way,” Vicente said. “I’ve grown in that area to not be a harsh leader but a good leader.”
Her leadership role was all about performing on the field and giving her team every chance to win.
During the team’s 16-12 season where they reached the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs, Vicente pitched in 22 games, held a 12-9 record with a 1.54 ERA, and struck out 179 batters.
Ketcham knew she called upon the bulldog pitcher a strong portion of the season. Having gone through the travel ball circuit herself, she knew Vicente was mentally prepared to give it her all for the team.
“She was not coming to us mentally weak,” Ketcham said of Vicente. “She was coming mentally strong. Some days when we had our third game that week, she might be a little tired and we might not be getting the best out of her but we knew that going in. Mentally, we knew she had it down pat. Physically, she sometimes wasn’t quite there and not as fresh as we had hoped for by the third game.
“We knew that she could handle it. Even if she might have been the very best pitching, she was still going to get the job done at bat or on defense when the ball was coming through the circle. She could field a bunt like nobody’s business.”
It wasn’t just pitching lights out all season that made Vicente a threat to opposing teams, it was also her ability to hit .300.
“She sprayed the ball everywhere,” Ketcham said. “I looked at her spray chart and it was all over the place. They never knew where she was going to hit it because she was hitting according to what the pitcher was throwing.
“She was constantly hitting according to the pitch. It was great and keeping everyone honest. They couldn’t say hey it’s that pitcher she hits it to left field, nobody could shift on her because they had to play her honest.”