The Glynn Academy baseball season came to an end Tuesday in Acworth, but expect the 2021 campaign to live on in perpetuity.
Not only did the Terrors advance to the Elite 8 round of the GHSA state playoffs for the first time since 1990, they overcame a number of setbacks and complications to do so.
As such, when the final out was recorded in the Game 2 loss to Allatoona, there was a hint of the usual disappointment that follows losses, but it was overshadowed by head coach Trent Mongero’s pride in his team.
“Every guy, from the player that played one inning the entire year to the guys that played every single inning, they all were a team the entire time,” Mongero said. “They supported one another, they believed in each other, they fought through serious adversity to get where they were this year, and they’ve passed the torch. They’ve raised the expectation. They’ve set the bar higher for next year’s juniors, and certainly the underclassmen. That’s how you build a championship program.
“We didn’t reflect a whole lot on the specifics of those two ballgames, it was more just helping them gain perspective of what they’d accomplished.”
Glynn put together its longest playoff run in more than 30 years despite a number of questions surrounding the team entering the regular season.
The services of Brady Davis and John Wise Long were lost following early injuries, and though Davis’ bat returned to the lineup in the postseason, the Terrors’ pitching depth was severely weakened.
At that time, Glynn Academy wasn’t even sure what it would get out of some the healthy pitchers on the roster. But Shaun Munoz outgrew the relief role originally planned for him to become a legitimate all-region first team caliber starter, and Tom Echols developed into a consistent starter to give the Terrors a top 3 along with Blake Wood.
With its rotation coming together, and its lineup still producing while loaded with up to four underclassmen per night, Glynn was able to finish the regular season 17-11 as the No. 2 seed in the region.
Following a home series sweep of Grovetown, Glynn Academy took a couple of long trips to Atlanta, that served to bring the team even closer together.
“It would have been nice to be the No. 1 seed and be at home, but the nice thing about being on the road was it really gives you more of an opportunity to bond,” Mongero said. “These guys never get to spend this much time together, even during a regular school season. They’re at school, they go to practice, they go home. They’re at school, they go to the game, they go home.
“Here, we were traveling six, seven hours on a bus, stopping, practicing, staying in hotels, going out to eat as a team every meal. It was just a really awesome experience. Of course we’re disappointed we didn’t go further — we’re no way satisfied with Elite 8 — but hats off to Allatoona. That was a great ball club. They’re going to represent our side of the bracket very well.”
Making the season even sweeter was the simple fact the Terrors got the chance to close it out on their own terms.
A year ago, Glynn Academy sat at 12-2 with the top ranking in the classification by MaxPreps when the GHSA decided to postpone the season indefinitely.
The Terrors will never know what may have been in the 2020 season, but they still made a historic run the following year.
“I can’t tell you how much I’ve thought about last year’s team, and the opportunity that they didn’t get because it was snatched away from them with decisions made to end the season,” Mongero said. “I really felt like they were going to be the first group to make this run to the Elite 8 or possibly further. That was certainly our expectation.
“But these guys followed it up this year doing exactly that. It is rewarding to see the growth in the program, and the expectations, and the work ethic. To me, that’s the most rewarding part.”