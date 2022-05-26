Golf MVP takes home state title
After an 11-year gap between state championships, the Lady Terrors golf program raised its hands on the illustrious trophy once more.
A key player in the success of a strong group of girls was first-year golfer Chanley Box, helping her earn recognition as The News’ 2022 Golf MVP.
Transferring in from Locust Grove, Box instantly made her mark with her consistent play to earn the No. 1 role for a Glynn team that won four regular-season tournaments.
“She and Maria (Barr) flopped back and forth a couple of times, but she came out on top as the number one after a couple of tournaments,” Terrors girls coach Brett Hall said. “She was consistent, always consistent. She had a hiccup every now and then. She had an 85 in one tournament but most of her tournaments were in the 70s.”
One tournament that stood out the most for Hall was Box’s play in the Area 2-6A meet. Shooting a 74 to help guide the Lady Terrors to a resounding first-place finish, the Terrors earned a month off to prepare for the state tournament on their home course.
As a team, the Lady Terrors continued to show its dominance on the course, winning its first state title in 11 years, and Box leading the way with a fourth-place finish.
Hall said the team has been on cloud nine ever since the state championship victory, with the young players knowing that hard work pays off, as it did with six team victories this season.
The only change Hall sees in Box for her senior season is being the captain of the Lady Terrors golf team.
“Besides her being consistent, she’s always working to get better,” Hall said. “She’s a natural-born leader and she will take over the role of captain that Maria and Montana Jackson did the last three years.”
Playing as a senior and a state champ, Box’s attitude and drive to get better is what excites Hall for the future.
“Her overall attitude, her work ethic,” Hall said. “All of them are, but she is the epitome of a student-athlete. She takes care of business in the classroom, she takes care of business outside the classroom, and on the golf course. She is a hard worker, she has goals and ambitions and she is working towards those goals.”