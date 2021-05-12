Glynn Academy’s boys track and field team saw two relay teams and three individual athletes qualify for the GHSA Class 6A Track and Field Championships this past weekend at the area sectionals.
Competing against prgrams from Regions 1, 2, 6 and 7 at John’s Creek High School, the Terrors 4x400 team — which consists of Chris Neal, Tyson Rooks, T.J. Lewis and Atticus Halley — finished sixth with a time of 3:27 to qualify for the state meet.
Glynn’s 4x800 team also qualified for state as they finished fourth with a time of 8:22. The members on the 4x800 relay team include Parker Sams, Philip Bulatao, Halley and Joseph Barnes.
Lewis also qualified for state as an individual in the triple jump — finishing fourth in the event at sectionals with a jump of 44-feet, 1 inch.
Zech Ellis booked his spot in the state meet with a second-place finish in the shotput at sectionals with a distance of 47-11.75 on his throw.
Rooks qualified for the state championship as an individual as well. He finished second in the high jump with a 6-foot, 6-inch jump.
The Terrors will compete Thursday through Saturday at the state track meet in Carrollton.