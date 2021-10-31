Both the Glynn Academy and Brunswick High boys cross country teams qualified for the state meet at Carrollton, Nov. 5.
Competing against the other schools in Region 2-6A, the Pirates and Terrors were able to finish third and fourth respectively as teams during the 5k meet at College of Coastal Georgia.
All 14 runners from Brunswick and Glynn, finished inside the top 40. Brunswick’s Binh Nhien Do was the first Glynn County runner to cross the finish line, running a 17:38 time and finishing ninth overall in the meet.
Glynn’s Parker Sams and Jack Roberts paced each other to finish 12th and 13th, with times of 18:01 and 18:08. Brunswick’s Thomas Clay would soon follow, finishing 14th with a time of 18:11.
Brunswick was able to beat Glynn for the third-place spot by two points, as Zachry Reed (18:58) narrowly beat Patrick Sapp (19:00) to the finish line for the 25th place finish.
Richmond Hill came into the meet as the reigning district champions and left with back-to-back honors. The Wildcats would run away with the first-place trophy as all seven runners finished inside the top 10. Memphis Rich would run also away with first-place honors, running a 16:06 time.
South Effingham finished a distant second behind Richmond Hill but claimed a spot for the state meets in the process. The Rebels’ top five finishers all finished inside the top-20, with Tyler Phillips and Cailan Howard finishing second and third overall. The other two Rebels who didn’t finish inside the top 20 would finish inside the top 40.
After all the boys crossed the finish line, it was time for the girls to step up to the line and race for their spots to Carrollton.
The Glynn Academy Lady Terrors would qualify as a team, finishing comfortably in third place. All seven runners finished inside the top 40, with times under 25 minutes or better. The top three runners finished inside the top 20, led by Carolina Wessel and her ninth-place finish (22:27).
Early on, things looked good for the Lady Pirates to join the boys team at state, with two top-10 finishers in Emma Kirkland and Syndey Haywood. Twenty runners would cross before the next Lady Pirate would finish. The strong start didn’t hold up as Brunswick fell narrowly short of a top-four finish and automatic qualification.
The Richmond Hill and South Effingham girls teams would finish just like the boys, in first and second place. The two schools battled it out as all runners finished inside the top 25 and looked to grab the first place trophy. The Lady Wildcats were able to claim the trophy as their three top runners: Julia Wilson, Reese Wilson, and Summer Chirpich placed inside the top-five.
Effingham County’s Candace Kieffer would run away from the competition, finishing first overall with a 19:58 time, 30 seconds better than second-place Julia Wilson.
The Lady Pirates won’t be completely missed from the state meet on Friday, as Kirkland finished as a top-six individual with a 22-minute flat time.