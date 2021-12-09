The Glynn Academy Terrors wrestling team hosted its senior night during a quad meet, Wednesday at The Glass Palace.
Sending off five seniors the right way, the Terrors were able to finish first against Appling County, Effingham County and Wayne County.
“The biggest thing with the senior group is consistency,” said Glynn Academy wrestling coach Ryan Alfau. “If there is one thing, they are really good at modeling to the younger kids and the kids who are first-year wrestlers, or coming up from middle school is there is a level of consistency to have on a day-to-day basis.
“Those guys are doing a great job modeling that. Their effort is unparalleled in the room — they are working hard each and every day. They are good role models, and I delegate roles and responsibilities to those guys. Ideally, what they are doing is training the younger kids for a leadership role to come.”
The team’s first match against Appling County was a tight back and forth meet.
Things turned in favor of the Terrors in the fourth match. Senior Ethan Waters battled through adversity after being down 12-7 after two periods. Needing to find a way to put his team back in front, Waters pinned his Pirate opponent for the six-point win, boasting a smile as he clapped his hands in celebration.
After his match, the Terrors never looked back.
Reigning Class 6A 182-pound champion Jackson Wakeland stepped onto the mat next and made light work of his opponent, pinning him in the first period.
Glynn defeated Appling 57-18 and moved its focus onto Effingham County on the mat.
In the first match between the Rebels and Terrors, Glynn lost the first match by points. Trailing 3-0 after one, the Terrors were not worried about the deficit.
After two straight wins and then a loss by a pin, the Terrors led 12-9.
Wakeland, in his second match of the night, trailed 5-4 entering the final two minutes of his match. The two went toe to toe, with Wakeland picking up his Rebel opponent and dictating on the mat in the final minutes. Wakeland would go on to pin his opponent and rise exhausted but a winner.
The two schools would trade-off pinfall wins until the final match. Senior Parker Sams pinned his opponent in the second period to solidify the 48-25 victory over Effingham County.
“I think the biggest highlight and the biggest takeaway from tonight was the effort,” Alfau said. “Our effort was great. There were some matches where we were down late and the kids just kept pushing the pace and kept working, kept themselves in the match. They got turns late to win or pins late to win. Sometimes, you want the kids to go out there and just have dominating wins, but on days like this when consistently the effort was there, that’s exciting as a coach.”
Looking for the sweep, Glynn Academy was paired up against Wayne County.
Making light work of their opponents, the Terrors rallied off nine straight wins by pin to jump out to a 57-12 lead.
Although they dropped the final match, they would secure a 57-18 win and complete the sweep in The Glass Palace.
The Terrors will head to Emanuel County Institute to compete in a duals tournament Saturday.