Glynn Academy tennis played a couple midweek matches against Richmond Hill and Wayne County on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
The Terrors’ girls beat their Region 2-6A rivals 4-1 before sweeping the Yellow Jackets 5-0. The boys fell 5-0 against Richmond Hill and responded by taking down Wayne County 4-1.
Playing at home against Richmond Hill, Glynn got wins from it’s top two singles players and both doubles teams. No. 1 Leanna Wood earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Bridgett Cox, and No. 2 Florence Thompson beat Stephanie Harter 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles, No. 1 duo of Yanin Reinholz and Maizy Davenport swept its match 6-0, 6-0 against Kira Finley and Jordyn Bausch, while Curry Hartman and Jackie Edwards notched a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 over Bailey Lopeta and Emma Therianit.
Riding high on the momentum of the victory, Glynn Academy’s girls went on the road to rout Wayne County, giving up just 12 points combined over 10 sets spanning five matches.
At No. 1, Wood beat Kadie Moxley 6-0, 6-1, Thompson topped Gracie Carter 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2, and Liza Zeh won the matchup at No. 3 6-0, 6-1 over Anslee Stevenson.
The team of Reinholz and Davenport won 6-2, 6-2 against Kiara Green and Maura Popkin at No. 1 doubles, while Hartman and Edwards beat Sky Carpenter and Jenny Miron 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Glynn boys were swept off the court in their matchup against Richmond Hill, but they bounced back against Wayne, beginning with No. 1 Stephen Thompson’s 6-1, 6-0 victory over Aiden Howard.
Tyson Rooks beat Barrett Miller 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3.
The deciding doubles matches each came down to third-set tiebreakers with the No. 1 team of Blaine Clarke and Christian Molloy edging Dawson Daniels and Shugg Frazier 6-2, 4-6, 10-5 to earn a point. At No. 2, the duo of John Rooks and Nick Lynch shook off a poor opening set to come from behind and score a 1-6, 7-5, 10-6 victory over the team of Griffin Surrency and Jordan Boulineau.
Glynn Academy’s girls and boys tennis teams will be on the road again Tuesday when they travel to Effingham before returning home a day later for a home match against Frederica Academy on Wednesday.
The Terrors will conclude a busy week by competing in the Golden Isles Tennis Invitational next Friday and Saturday.