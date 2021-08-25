Glynn Academy pulled out a come-from-behind victory against St. Vincent’s on Tuesday before riding the momentum to a sweep of Brunswick High in a tri-match at Brunswick Square Garden.
The three programs and their junior varsity squads met to compete in the virtual round robin early in the volleyball season, and it was the Terrors who stole the show by flashing the potential that exists within the program under first-year head coach Brooke Thomas.
“With St. Vincent, it’s a little bit tougher competition, so implementing the plays and stuff that we’ve been working on in practice that we should use against a tougher team,” Thomas said of her team’s goals Tuesday. “Then with BHS, it was just that consistency, and letting them make the mistakes, not us.”
Glynn got the best of both worlds as it begins its pursuit of a fifth straight Region 2-6A title.
After falling in its first set against St. Vincent’s 25-22, Glynn Academy rebounded to win the second set 25-23 and force a decisive tiebreaker. Trailing 8-4 in the third set, the Terrors showed resolve once more, scoring 11 of the final 15 points to win the final set 15-12.
While rallies were the story for the Terrors throughout the tri-match, the mental toughness demonstrated by the club was a welcome sight for a program that is working to change their team culture.
“With all the sets, we started off really strong, and then we’d slow down, and then we’d bring it back in the end, so I don’t really know what that was all about,” Thomas said. “But I think they just finally decided they wanted it and this was their game. They just stepped it up. It was awesome.”
Brunswick, which dropped its match against St. Vincent’s 25-17, 25-15, didn’t fare much better against Glynn Academy. The Pirates are still trying to build up their volleyball program, and the graduation of outside hitter Makaila Brown has added an extra layer of adversity for Brunswick.
Once the first match of the City Volleyball Series got underway, it took little time for the Terrors to put the match away in straight sets 25-9, 25-14.
Captains Lilly Wood and Claire Carillo had strong matches for Glynn Academy, and Montana Jackson showed off her impact in her return to the team with some strong attacks from the outside. Junior transfer Abby Taylor also made a strong impression as a lefty setter.
But the Terrors’ top player in the tri-match was middle Riley Mansfield, who stymied attacks on the defensive side and settled into a nice groove on attacks from the short set.
“She was definitely our hot hitter tonight,” Thomas said. “She was on top of it. She helped us a lot.”