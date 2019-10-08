Glynn Academy rode its hot bats to an upset on the road in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, sweeping Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 17-2, 14-2 on Tuesday to advance in the postseason for the first time since 2016.
The Terrors (10-15) snuck into the playoffs as the fourth seed in Region 2, setting them up for a series against Region 4’s top team in the Eagles (10-14).
But Glynn hardly looked like a team that had traveled nearly 300 miles as it scored five runs in the top of the first inning in Game 1 and proceeded to mash the rest of the evening. The Red Terrors averaged just under six runs per contest in the regular season, but they exploded for 31 runs in two games against the Eagles.
In Game 1, Glynn Academy took advantage of a Mt. Zion pitching staff that struggled to throw strikes, walking 17 times in just three innings before the game was called due to the mercy-rule.
Eagles starter Morgan Cheevers walked 11 Terrors, and hit four more, in 1.1 innings of work before being relieved by Shanian Myles, who walked six more batters and hit two of her own in another 1.1 innings.
Anna Lee Mancil walked four times in Game 1, twice with the bases loaded for two RBI to go along with three runs scored. Kenzie Alves went 2-of-4 with five RBI — her biggest hit a bases-loaded triple to cap off a nine-run second inning that left Glynn up 14-0.
Annie Chance got her 14th start of the season in the playoff opener, and she tossed all three innings, allowing just two runs on two hits and three walks. For the season, Chance has got an 3.55 ERA over 96.2 innings pitched.
In Game 2, the Terrors were again the beneficiaries of the Eagles’ bouts of wildness as Mt. Zion starter Cheevers once again had trouble getting the ball over the plate, this time walking nine batters in three frames. But Glynn Academy also got the bats involved with 11 hits from seven different players in its lineup.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Glynn loaded the bases on Chance’s walk with one out. In the next at bat, Mancil raced home on a wild pitch, and Katie Wagner tied the game by tagging up and scoring from third on Alves’ sacrifice fly — one of the four runs she scored in the contest.
An inning later, the Terrors took a the lead when Jordan Wallen scored on an error and they extended the advantage to three runs following RBI doubles by Wagner and Chance.
Glynn Academy put the series away in the bottom of the third when, after loading the bases on a Madysen Wilborn single and walks by Wallen and Mallory Merrill, Mancil scored a pair on a hard-hit single to center field. The Terrors went on to complete a six-run inning before adding three more in the fourth.
Merrill got the start in the circle for Glynn in Game 2, and she responded with four innings of two-run ball, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out six.
Mancil finished the doubleheader 3-of-3 with five walks, six runs and five RBI. Alves went 4-of-8 with eight RBIs, and Chance was 1-of-3 with five walks, three runs, and five RBI at the plate. As a team, the Red Terrors swiped 30 bases in the two-game series, led by Alexis Peters’ seven steals.
The postseason series win is Glynn Academy’s first since it swept Mundy’s Mill in consecutive games in 2016. The Terrors missed the playoffs the following season, and they were swept in two games by Heritage a year ago.
Next up for Glynn Academy will be another road trip when it matches up against Region 6’s second-seeded River Ridge next week with the chance to make history and advance to the Elite 8.