The Glynn Academy boys basketball team (16-7, 5-6), came into the game with a .500 region record and looked to make a late push for the three seed for the upcoming region tournament.
With the visiting Statesboro Blue Devils (20-3, 9-2) entering the Glass Palace, head coach Terrance Haywood knew his team had to be on their A-game to beat one of the top teams in 6A. The Terrors came up short, falling 65-55.
The Blue Devils opened the game quickly on a 6-0 run while forcing half-court pressure on the Terrors once they crossed midcourt.
Glynn responded with their own 8-0 run to gain the lead and put pressure on Statesboro, who called a timeout to regroup and assess the problems Glynn caused.
Coming out of the timeout, Statesboro responded with its own 8-0 run with four different players scoring from across the floor to take a 15-8 lead.
The first quarter ended 16-13 in favor of the Blue Devils.
In the second quarter, the two schools traded baskets with Statesboro keeping grip of their one-possession lead all quarter long. Glynn’s Tyson Rooks and Statesboro’s Albert Mikell each scored six points to lead their respective teams. Rooks finished the first half with 12 points and Mikell finished with 13 points.
With Statesboro leading 30-27 coming out of the locker room, they caught fire in the third quarter to separate themselves from Glynn. They did so by not only outscoring the Terrors 23-10 but by closing the quarter on a 14-4 run.
“No they did not,” Haywood said about Statesboro’s rarely missing a shot in the third quarter. “I was telling my assistant coaches, they are not missing a shot. They shot the ball extremely well from outside and from midrange. They are very aggressive at attacking the basket and getting to the rim and finishing. They are 20-3 for a reason. They are a very good basketball team and we knew we had to play almost perfect to be able to beat them.
“We felt good going in because, we played them shorthanded when we were at their place and lost by two so we felt good going into this one. They shot the ball really well tonight and I think that was the biggest difference in the game.”
As the final quarter showed 53-37 with eight minutes left in the game, the Terrors had every right to quit the game and realize the fate of losing to one of the best teams in the southeast region.
Glynn stood tall and battled Statesboro in the final quarter, stealing the ball six times in the quarter and forcing the Blue Devils coaching staff to call timeout with four minutes left to try and stop the momentum swing the Terrors possessed.
Although the Terrors were unable to cut the deficit to single digits until a minute left in the game, thanks to a 3-pointer by Tray Dickens, the Blue Devils were able to regain the double digit lead at the free throw line and close out the victory.
“We are just trying to get some momentum going into the region tournament,” Haywood said. “We’ve got South Effingham our last game. We just want to go into the region tournament with some momentum and preferably try and get into the state playoffs.”
Rooks led the game in scoring with 22 points and added four rebounds, two assists and a block. Glynn was able to slow down the hot hand of Albert Mikell, only allowing him to score seven points in the second half, although he reached the 20 point threshold.
“He’s Mr. consistent,” Haywood said about Rooks. “He’s been that all season long, he’s probably our leading rebounder, he’s shooting the highest percentage from three point range right now. He doesn’t take a whole lot but when he does shoot them he’s shooting a high percentage of them. He’s playing how we know Tyson Rooks can play.”
With the team sitting fifth in the region, the Terrors finish the regular season against South Effingham (3-19, 0-9) Haywood wants to see his team be more consistent for all 32 minutes.
“Hopefully, we can continue to play like this and get some other guys to be as consistent as (Rooks) has been playing and doing it for four quarters,” Haywood said. “We have got to put together four quarters. The third quarter has kind of been a problem for us the last few games. We have got to try and get that fixed and remedy it and score the basketball.”
Statesboro girls 61
Glynn Academy 52
In a highly contested game, the Lady Terrors (11-11, 6-5) stood their ground against one of the premier teams in the Statesboro Blue Devils for three of the four quarters.
However, it was in the second quarter where the Blue Devils (20-3, 9-2) put their foot on the gas and outscored the Lady Terrors 17-9. The team started the quarter off with an 8-0 run and used its 1-1-3 zone to force constant pressure on the Lady Terrors ball handlers.
Down 31-24 at the half, Glynn Academy came out of the locker room scoring efficiently and in bunches. The team was able to rattle off 21 points but defensively they couldn’t contain the Statesboro offense.
In the final quarter of play and down 54-45, the two teams went cold from the field, only scoring seven points each.
The Lady Terrors continued to play with heart and passion, as they cut the lead down to 54-48 before two consecutive turnovers gave the Blue Devils easy baskets at the other end with one minute to play.
Glynn’s starting five of Alindria Dudley, Reggenae Habersham, Akirria Mountain, Kayla Page and Paris Smith scored all of the team’s points.
Mountain led the team in scoring with 19 points and dished out four assists in the contest. Page scored 15 points and crashed the boards, coming down with eight rebounds.
With the team already sealing the fourth seed for the upcoming region tournament, they will look to end the regular season on a winning note Friday when they take on South Effingham (9-12, 3-7).