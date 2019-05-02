Glynn Academy used a strong defensive performance to steal a victory on the road, beating Valdosta High 1-0 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The first half was a relentless attack by Glynn. Valdosta wasn’t allowed as much of a chance to score and was constantly fighting to advance past midfield.
Valdosta’s goalie, Bobby Wood, was kept busy with four saves in the first half alone. But even with Bobby’s efforts, the Valdosta defense stayed on their heels as Glynn kept applying pressure on both sides of the ball.
At the half, Glynn tallied five shots on goal with two of them floating a bit too high, pegging off the crossbar and cutting Valdosta a couple breaks. Even with the score tied at 0-0, Glynn had a strong half defensively, allowing just two shots on goal from Valdosta.
“Anytime you shut somebody out, your defense has done a good job,” said Glynn head coach Bobby Brockman. “Plus, everybody on our team defends, nobody just gets a free pass.”
Just six minutes into the second half, Lucas Acevado notched the first goal on a ball he slipped past Wood and the Wildcats, setting up an easy go-ahead score, putting Glynn up 1-0. Bobby Hrdlicka and Chase Gabriel assisted on the goal.
As the time ticked following that goal, the intensity began to rise, and the playoff atmosphere could be felt throughout Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Valdosta tried to rally back but Glynn’s defense wouldn’t allow them to advance too far past midfield.
The intensity reached its highest when Glynn hit what looked like another goal in the 20’’, but the referees didn’t signal a goal and continued play.
That led to Glynn players, fans, and coaches yelling to the refs in an outrage at what just transpired. The commotion caused the refs to stop play and discuss the situation amongst themselves and after the short stoppage, the point was not awarded to Glynn Academy and the game resumed.
After some investigating, the ball popped out the side of the net because a big white sand bag weighing down the goal post was in the way. So instead of the ball staying in the net, it popped off like it hit the goal post and the refs just missed the call.
The game continued with playoff intensity from both sides. Glynn remained on the attack and denied Valdosta from getting into scoring range often. But the Wildcats continued to fight back during every second of the final 20 minutes, and their efforts didn’t go unnoticed by their coach.
“We preach that we never lose, we just run out of time,” said Valdosta head coach Kevin Pych. “I think in that second half we really showed our true character by going for the win. This team has a 3.4 overall GPA and is one of the smartest teams I’ve been around. I’m very, very proud of these Wildcats.”
Glynn will remain on the road for its quarterfinal match when it travels to face off against undefeated Dalton on Wednesday.