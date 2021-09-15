Glynn Academy hammered Camden County 8-0 Tuesday in celebration of senior night at Wainwright Field.
The Terrors scored runs in five of six innings, including two runs in three frames as part of a constant barrage that downed the Wildcats.
Glynn got started with two outs in the bottom of the first, when Kamila Vicent singled home Anna Lee Mancil, who led off the inning with a single before advancing to third on consecutive ground outs. Following the Terrors’ only scoreless frame of the contest, it was Vicent who got a rally started by reaching on an error with one out.
Madysen Wilborn doubled, and Cassie Naldrett was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Mallory Merrill, who also reached safely on an error that scored a run. Wilborn scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball by Ali Grace Williams to extend Glynn’s lead to 3-0 through three innings.
Vicent collected her second hit and RBI of the contest in the bottom of the fourth, while Mancil and Mikell Thomas were the catalyst for runs in the fifth. Williams secured the win in the bottom of the sixth on a hard ground ball to center field that scored Wilborn and Naldrett.
The Terrors finished with eight hits as a team. Wilborn was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Williams finished 2-for-4 with a run and three RBI.
Vicent recorded two RBIs on a 2-for-4 performance at the plate, in addition to a start that saw her pitch the complete game, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out 12.
Now 8-5 on the season, Glynn Academy travels to Statesboro for a Region 2-6A matchup 6 p.m. Thursday.