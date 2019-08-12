Glynn Academy softball’s late rally came up just short Monday as it fell 3-2 to Charlton County at Wainwright Stadium.
Annie Chance got the start in the circle for the Terrors and pitched a complete game, allowing just six hits and two earned runs. She didn’t issue a single walk while striking out five batters.
The Indians’ first run came in the top of the third when, with two outs, a runner scored on a passed ball just before Chance closed the inning with a fly out. But Charlton was able to add to its advantage in the fourth when a lead-off single was followed by a line-drive triple into left field.
A batter later, the runner scored from third on another passed ball to give Charlton County a 3-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Glynn had trouble generating offense of its own as it wouldn’t record a hit until Anna Lee Mancil reached on a bunt single in the bottom of the fourth. Mancil advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt, but she was stranded there following a strike out and a ground ball back to the pitcher to end the threat.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth that the Terrors found their groove at the plate when, with one out, Mancil stepped to the plate and laced a triple to left field. The following batter struck out, but with two outs, Chance pushed the run across on a hard-hit single to second base.
Pinch hitter Madison King kept the inning alive and moved Chance to second with another single. and Madysen Wilborn drove home another run with a single to center field.
With Glynn trailing 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth and two runners in scoring position, Leilani Watts fouled off five consecutive pitches, but she was eventually retired on a fly out to right field. The Terrors got the bottom of the seventh started with a lead-off single from Kenzie Alves, but a strikeout and a double play ended hopes of a comeback.
With the loss, Glynn Academy falls to 1-3 on the season, but it’ll be back in action today when it hosts Ware County at 6 p.m.