After squeaking out a narrow victory in the 10th inning of its postseason opener against Lakeside Evans, Glynn Academy left little doubt about the result of the series.
The Terrors swept the Panthers 2-1, 12-2 on Monday in Evans to advance the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
It was a tale of two games for the Glynn Academy offense as it took the Terrors 10 innings to finally push across a run in Game 1 of the doubleheader in a pitching duel between Mallory Merrill and the Panthers’ Ansley Gibson.
Each pitcher went the distance in a game that remained scoreless over the first nine innings with a combined 305 pitches between the two starters.
Madysen Wilborn notched the first base hit of the game in the top of the fourth inning on the ninth pitch of the at-bat, but she was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice in the ensuing at-bat before a pop out ended the frame.
Lakeside Evans threatened in the bottom half of the inning, loading the bases with no outs on a walk sandwiched between a pair of singles. Glynn miraculously escaped the jam without allowing a run, beginning when Merrill fielded a bunt attempt and chopped down the runner at home on a toss to Kenzie Alves.
The Terrors recorded another out at home when Alves recovered a pitch that got away and delivered to Merrill covering the plate. The inning finally ended in a more conventional fashion — a fly out to left field.
Glynn eventually got its own runner 60 feet from home in the sixth inning when Wilborn singled with one out, stole second, and moved to third on Katie Wagner’s sacrifice bunt, but she’d remain stranded there.
Only three total base runners safely reached third base over the first nine innings until the Terrors broke through in the 10th, taking advantage of a GHSA rule that calls for a runner to be placed on second to begin each frame past the ninth inning to plate the first run.
With Cassie Naldrett at second, Ali Grace Williams laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to third with one out. When the Panthers dropped the third strike in the ensuing at-bat, Naldrett raced home to score the first run of the game.
Looking for a little insurance, Anna Lee Mancil followed the score with a single and stole second before sprinting home on Jordan Wallen’s RBI single to push the Glynn lead to 2-0.
The extra run immediately showed its value when Lakeside Evans scored its runner from second on a leadoff double. The new runner at second moved to third on a wild pitch, and after two walks, Glynn suddenly found its back against the wall with the bases loaded and no outs.
But, as the story has been all season, the Terrors relied on their defense to carry them through.
On the first pitch of the at-bat, the Lakeside batter hit a ground ball to Mancil, who fired home to cut down the potential game-tying run. Alves then threw to first in an attempt to catch the hitter, but when that failed, Wilborn returned the ball right back to catch another runner looking to score.
With a bases-loaded, none out situation suddenly reduced to two outs and a runner at third, Merrill put the finishing touches on the win by getting a routine ground ball to shortstop.
Now with a victory in its back pocket and some offensive momentum, Glynn Academy wasted little time jumping out to a 4-0 advantage in Game 2 of the series.
After a 1-2-3 inning by starter Alexis Knowlton, Mancil got the bottom half of the first started for the Terrors with a walk and stole second and third during the ensuing at-bat. Wilborn worked her own walk a batter later, and advanced to third on the throw following Wagner’s RBI single.
Alves scored Wilborn on an RBI ground out, and Glynn pushed the lead to 4-0 when Wagner and Alves came home to score on an error at second base.
Both teams went down in order in the second inning, and in the third, Lakeside took advantage of back-to-back Glynn errors to cut the deficit in half. But after seeing six consecutive batters retired, the Terrors erupted once more in an eight-run inning that occurred almost entirely with two outs.
Naldrett sat at second with two outs after a leadoff single and a stolen base when the Terrors proceeded to tally four total base hits, three of which were doubles, two walks, a hit by pitch. Naldrett scored her second run of the inning on a passed ball one pitch before a ground out finally closed the inning with the Terrors leading by 10.
Knowlton shut the door on Lakeside, completing five innings of three-hit ball with just two unearned runs. Wilborn finished the series 3-of-7 at the dish with two runs scored and three RBI, while Mancil and Naldrett each crossed home plate three times.
Next up for Glynn Academy is a trip to Warner Robins on Thursday to begin a best-of-three second-round series against Houston County, which defeated Westlake 16-0, 20-1 in the opening round.