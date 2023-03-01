The ‘Battle Between the Bricks’ Tuesday night felt as if an El Clasico or a North London Derby made its way to South Georgia.
With the Glynn Academy (7-0, 4-0) and Brunswick (4-4-1, 0-4) boys soccer teams sitting in opposite spots in the Region 2-6A standings, there was plenty at stake in the crosstown rivalry, but it was the Terrors ultimately pulling out the 3-1 victory.
Starting on the front foot, Glynn scored the first goal of the game in the opening six minutes. Brunswick goalkeeper Jerry Martinez charged off his line to stop a possible through ball attempt with a sliding clearance that left him 20 yards away from his line. Glynn’s Harrison Lee controlled the ball off the poor clearance and took a strike from 30 yards out to open the scoring.
Brunswick had a chance with 25 minutes to play in the first half when Edwin Morales broke free from the Terrors’ midfield and led a counter-attack with Wilmer Garcia to his right. Playing a 1-2 with Garcia, the return pass from the freshman was off and a final chance was not there for the Pirates.
As time passed with Glynn continuing to play more on the forefront, things started to get chippy as crunching tackles and shirt pulls left free kicks everywhere on the field.
Getting stern warnings from the head referee, neither side stopped short of staying physical to implement the testament of the rivalry game.
“Yeah it’s a rivalry game,” said Glynn coach Bobby Brockman. “They are going to let them play some at times, and tonight was one of those times.”
Holding a narrow 1-0 lead over Brunswick, Glynn continued to attack in the half as they won several free kicks in and around the Brunswick box.
The biggest chance came off a free kick Lee won just outside the 18-yard box, less than 10 minutes into the second half.
As Martinez set his wall of four to cover the near post shot, Glynn’s Jefferson Garcia Diaz went far post with his left-footed shot. Whipping his shot away from the final man in the wall, Diaz struck the far post before Brunswick was able to clear the ball from danger.
Still sitting with the narrow 1-0 lead, things turned in the favor of the Terrors after Garcia picked up two yellow cards in a span of two minutes. This left the Pirates down to 10 men, but they never wavered from the challenge that was presented.
Down to 10 men for the final 25 minutes of play, Jonathan Ramirez had a last-ditch challenge to stop Jack Roberts’ shot from possibly making the scoreline 2-0.
Trading yellow cards and a few shoves as both sides started to lose their cool, Brockman wasn’t happy with the way his team handled the night.
“We didn’t play well, we were not mentally strong tonight,” Brockman said. “I’m really disappointed. We have so many older players and seniors, we have to be better than that. That’s just inexcusable. We are going to figure it out as far as getting disciplined and not whining at the referees and not letting stuff get into our heads. We have to be better than that.”
Needing to see his team start separating themselves from their rivals, the Terrors did just that with a counter-attack. After Brunswick’s Emmanuel Ortiz took a free kick from distance that forced a punch out of danger from Durham Daniel, the Terrors went down the other end in quick succession. Dribbling down the right side and getting closer and closer to the box, Roberts was able to pick up the penalty for his team when he was shoved to the ground.
Brockman instantly signaled for center-back Keller Lopez Orellana to take the penalty, and the captain didn’t disappoint. Tucking his strike into the bottom left corner, Orellana and his teammates celebrated in front of the mixed crowd to signal that Glynn was still the top dog in the rivalry.
Glynn added its third goal of the game five minutes later when Roberts placed a perfect through ball to left winger Luke O’Connor. Without hesitation, as Martinez charged towards him, O’Connor slotted his shot underneath the sliding Martinez for the third goal.
Expanding its lead late after mistakes by the Pirates, it felt as if the Terrors would continue to score more and more to rub it in on their crosstown rivals.
But, the Pirates never quit, and it showed after Morales was able to win a penalty for the team with six minutes left in the game. Looking to replicate one defender’s score, captain Allan Antah stepped up for Brunswick to end the hopes of a clean sheet for Glynn.
Sending Daniel the wrong way, Antah put the Pirates on the scorer’s sheet, and in the eyes of Pirates coach Enrique Power, it showed the heart his team had to never quit.
“With how young and inexperienced the guys are, it just shows that they have effort, heart and they play for each other,” Power said. “Today, we might have had one of our better guys out because of a red card, Grayson Ferguson, but in my opinion, we played a great game and we stuck to the game plan and performed most of the game. At the end of the day, three mistakes are what cost us the game.
“With this, we had a conversation about what is it that we need to keep getting better at to where we aren’t getting scored on every time we make a mistake. In this region, every time you make a mistake it’s a goal. That’s what we are working on, especially with three freshmen starting. we are taking all of the positives from this game and moving on.”
Able to secure the 3-1 victory and stay undefeated on the season, Brockman said he felt that his team had its worst game of the season as he credited Brunswick for playing hard and well on the night. Taking away a clean sheet in the final minutes, Brockman did acknowledge that at the end of the day, a win is a win.
However, he knows his team can’t come out like this again or it will be a tough closing stretch to the season.
“It was one of those nights where it was a bit of a struggle, and we found a way to win,” Brockman said. “It wasn’t pretty and if we play like that in the future, we won’t win a whole lot of games.”
As for Power, he spoke about his team dropping to 0-4 in the region and trying to pinpoint exactly what needs to change for a possible playoff run.
“Just whenever we lose our heads. one to two seconds that we lose focus, it’s when we get hurt,” Power said. “If it means that we get a red card or when somebody isn’t marking and is ball watching, we have to stay focused during the entire game. We want to win a region game and get over the hump. Whenever we do, I think it will be game on every single game.”
Glynn girls 9
Brunswick 0
Opening the night in hopes of staying unbeaten, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors took a while to separate themselves from the Brunswick High Lady Pirates.
Starting off attacking and seeing shots hit the crossbar or saved by Brunswick’s Georgia Lawless, Glynn opened the contest with an impressive goal by Capers Childs.
Taking its fifth corner of the first half, Childs stood at the left flag and sent an inverted right-footed set piece into the goal. As her shot curled far from the reach of any Pirate defender to send it clear off the line, all they could do was watch as the ball curled inside the post for the first goal of the night.
Glynn scored its second goal of the first half when Eliza Meader and Anastasia Barr worked a one-two off a set piece before Meader sent her shot to the top of the goal, out of the reach of Lawless.
Grabbing one final goal in the first half with Laella Reedy receiving a final ball from Meader, the freshman went across the frame of the goal to keep Lawless from making one of her six saves in the first half.
Trailing 3-0 at the break, Brunswick coach Kim Medders pointed out how her team was designed to play defensively against a strong attacking side in Glynn.
“The fact that we held them to three goals (in the first half) is pretty amazing,” Medders said. ”I also knew that they are a good team and a consistent side, and that they would figure out what we were doing. “You can’t park the bus forever. That was our strategy and we changed our formation to try and not get burned.”
Eventually, Glynn Academy found out how to break down the defensive third of Brunswick. It took almost 15 minutes into the second half and a stern shout from coach Tom Lemmon of wanting to play out wide for a flurry of goals to come through.
“Get the fullbacks and the goalkeeper moving around a bit,” Lemmon said of playing out wide. “When you go down the middle, everything we were hitting was right at her. Trying to draw her out of position and opening up the backs a little bit more created more space and opportunities for us.”
The team did just that as they scored five goals in seven minutes, as Meader and Childs both recorded hat-tricks and assisted teammates to push the team’s lead to 9-0 with 10 minutes to go.
“We’ve been clicking the last four games, and we have started to turn it around and gelling and meshing,” Lemmon said. “The chemistry is coming back with the younger players and our older players. They are coming around.
Wanting to play heavy defense, Medders saw her team’s shape break down during the stretch of Glynn’s goals, but pointed out that her traditional formation would have left her team susceptible to counter-attacks.
Winning the rivalry game comfortably with a 9-0 scoreline and not having to face much danger, Lemmon pointed out that his defense has been a little beaten up recently, but gave them touches on the ball to stay ready for a region match with Grovetown on Friday.
As for Brunswick, Medders said she’s proud of the way her team worked all game long as they still try and learn how one another plays in her first year on the touchline.
“The results not what we wanted, but we do have a strong sense of unity,” Medders said. “They care about each other. They really do care. They are cheering them on and when I walk into the locker room they are pumping each other up and saying to each other what they did well in the game. Nobody’s blaming anybody. Our BHS girls’ soccer motto is 11 is one, one is none.”
Brunswick High returns to Glynn County Stadium with a region matchup against Evans with the girls kicking off at 5, followed by the boys at 7.