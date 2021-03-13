Glynn Academy’s girls soccer team had to fight hard on Thursday to play St. Vincent’s to a 3-3 deadlock.
After trailing 2-1 at the half, Glynn found an offensive spark in the second half leading to the Terrors scoring two more goals en route to a tie to a 9-0-1 record on the season.
Glynn’s coach Thomas Lemmon said it was a battle between two talented teams.
“We were missing a couple of starters, which gave some other players a chance to step up and play,” Lemmon said. “It showed some heart, gut and grit from our girls being down. It’s the second game that we’ve come from behind, down a goal, and tie it up. We had plenty of chances to take the lead — several times. We just had two mistakes and a cross that found its way in the back of the net.”
The first half wasn’t the prettiest for Glynn, and the girls were visibly frustrated. However, a halftime speech led by the seniors helped focus the Terrors.
“We’ve got tremendous leadership from our seniors —from the way they play, they train, and from the way that they get the best out of the young players,” Lemmon said. “We go in and go over X’s and O’s with them, and then they sit in there and talk about what they see in the game because they’re obviously in there, and they got a different perspective than we do. So, just having the seniors in there — shows we’ve got a lot of leadership in there.”
Glynn struggled to get a lot of offense going in the first half as o Eliza Meader had the lone goal. They hit another gear in the second half.
For the second one, Sally Brock got rocked by a St. Vincent’s player that called for a penalty kick. Brock converted the kick and sparked a momentum swing for the girls.
“I knew it was a matter of time. We kept knocking, knocking, knocking — we had two early in the second half right to the goalie,” Lemmon said. “Normally, Sally puts her away. Normally Alana puts her away. We had a couple of others, but it’s just her drive for her to get in there. She’s just cool, calm and collected when it comes to pressure, and she stepped up and hammered it, and the girls fed off of the momentum.”
The last goal came from Caper Childs to even it up and tie the game. Time would run out, and since it was a non-conference game, it ended in a tie.
Lemmon said his team learned that they’ve got to give it their all no matter the opponent.
“You’ve got to play your A-game, whether it’s a region game or a non-conference game,” Lemmon said. “You’ve got to be there because teams are coming for you. They always can give you 110% and we’ve got to give them our 120% and take care of business when we have an opponent.”