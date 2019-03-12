Glynn Academy soccer took to the road to score a pair of shutouts over Camden County on Tuesday in Kingsland.
Four different players found the back of the net for the girls in a 4-0 victory, while the boys won 5-0.
Hannah Burdandt, Haley Williams, Sally Brock and Anna Meredith all had goals for the Lady Terrors. Burdandt assisted on two goals while Williams and Brock each tallied an assist each.
For the boys, Clay Watkins completed a hat trick and notched a complimentary assist in the win. Ben Alexander and Gray Sasser each scored goals as well, while Adam Weaver and Chase Gabriel both recorded an assist.
Jon Henry Butler was in the goal for Glynn Academy as it pitched the shutout.
Glynn is back in action Friday against crosstown rival Brunswick.