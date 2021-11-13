The 42-14 scoreline might show a blowout in favor of the No.1 Hughes Panthers, but the No.4 Glynn Academy Terrors put up a fight early.
Starting with the ball, Glynn (4-6-1, 3-3) made its way into the Hughes half of the field thanks to a personal foul on the defense for slamming down Zech Ellis after the whistle. In the drive and for most of the game, the Terrors ran plays out of the Wildcat formation to get Greg Peacock and Ellis opportunities to bounce outside and be playmakers.
After a punt by Kody Arnold that left Hughes (10-1, 5-0) on its own six-yard line, Glynn struggled to contain Hughes's skill players early on.
Quarterback Prentiss Air Noland would find Armani Tookes on a bubble screen for a 40-yard gain, bringing the team out of the danger zone and into the middle of the field.
Four plays later, running back Antonio Martin Jr. looked to have scored the game’s first touchdown on a 39-yard rush but a costly holding call backed the Panthers up. Noland didn’t seem to mind the negated touchdown call, as he found Jamarion Harris for a 40-yard gain. This left the Panthers with goal-to-go.
Glynn’s defense would stand its ground, forcing a turnover on downs on the two-yard line.
The Terrors had life.
Backed up deep inside their own end zone, the Terrors had no choice but to run the ball to have some breathing room. Ellis did just that for the offense, rushing for 22-yards in two plays.
Glynn’s goal was to control as much of the clock as possible and to keep the high octane offense of Hughes off the field.
The offense looked to have a promising drive with the early ground game clicking but back-to-back penalties killed all the momentum that was built off of the goal-line stand.
Punter Kody Arnold’s first punt was touched by a Hughes player and Glynn jumped on the ball and brought new life to the underdogs.
Two negative plays would not do any good for the Terrors, forcing Arnold to step back on the field to pin the Panthers deep.
Arnold had other plans.
Acting like he was going to punt rugby style, Arnold kept the ball and rushed towards the first down marker, narrowly reaching the mark before running out of bounds.
All things necessary were going Glynn’s way early to pull off the upset.
After Tyler Devlin connected with Tyson Rooks for 15 yards to get inside the red zone, Peacock would find the end zone two plays later with an 11-yard carry.
Glynn was ahead 7-0 and sniffing upset early.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Terrors tried a surprise onside kick and almost caught the Panthers off guard but the hand’s team stood tall.
Two plays later, Noland connected with Terrance Love for the 54-yard score and tied the game at 7.
After a 3-and-out that forced a touchback, the Panther’s offense capitalized on the Terror’s mistake.
While marching down the field and inching closer to the red zone, nose tackle DJ Clinch seems to have a third-down sack that would force the Panthers to attempt a long field.
On 4th-and-18 Noland found Tookes for a 26-yard conversion and deflating the hard work Glynn’s defense put in to slow down Hughes’s offense. Martin would finally find pay dirt on the next play, making his way in for the first lead of the game for the Panthers. The extra point attempt was blocked by Colton Seay.
With under three minutes before the half, Glynn regained the lead on a 61-yard throw reception by Rooks, who outran the Hughes defenders into the end zone.
Just like that, the Terrors had a 14-13 lead and brought silence to the crowd.
Before halftime rolled around Hughes’s offense would score on a 4-play 69-yard drive with Noland finding Jelani Thurman for the 25-yard score, regaining the lead 20-14 just before heading into the locker rooms.
Glynn attempted to put points on the board to keep the fear in the bodies of the Hughes team but a 49-yard field goal attempt was missed by Arnold.
In the second half, it was all Hughes.
After trying to replicate what the New Orleans Saints did in Super Bowl XLIV with an onside kick to start the second half, the Panthers yet again fell on the loose ball and had the short field to score.
“Yeah we were trying to steal possessions,” head coach Rocky Hidalgo said. “They are really really good. We were trying to take some possessions from them and keep them on their heels. I think it worked there for a little bit. Probably should have come up with a few more tricks in the bag honestly.”
Noland would do just that, finding Thurman for the second time from 34-yards out. Hughes would convert the 2-pt conversion and be ahead two scores before Glynn’s offense touched the field.
The Terrors offense would do no favors in trying to get back into the game. Devlin would be intercepted by Love in an attempt to find his receiver in the middle of the field.
Hughes would turn the ball right back over with a tipped ball landing in the hands of Rooks.
Glynn would be unable to do anything after the interception, as an attempted trick play was thrown backward but ruled dead to stop a costly turnover. Two Peacock carries later and the Terrors would be forced to punt midway through the third.
With 16 seconds left on the clock and the score reading 28-14, the Panther’s offense struck again. Martin’s 12-yard touchdown not only gave him two on the night but a big cushion for the home team.
“Every position they have is a kid that’s good or better than anybody than we have played all year,” Hidalgo said. “That’s a really talented team.”
After exchanging punts and not seeing the ball cross the 50-yard line, the Terrors offense had one last chance to get points on the board and keep things interesting.
On a 3rd-and-10 play from their own 22-yard line, Devlin and his receiver were on two different route patterns, with the quarterback throwing a deep ball right into the hands of Hughes’s Lataj Wright.
Hughes would score on the following drive on a 39-yard rushing touchdown by Tookes to seal the 42-14 victory for the Panthers.
Although the Terrors were unable to fight back in the second half, their 14 points and 262 yards of offense were the most Hughes had given up since Oct. 1st against Westlake.
A key piece of the offense was Rooks. Playing in his final game as a Terror, the senior finished with 123 yards receiving on six catches and a touchdown. Defensively, he had five-plus tackles and an interception to keep his team in the game.
“It was his best game,” Hidalgo said of Rooks’s performance. “He’s one of the few kids that we have on our team physically that matches them athletically. He went out and really performed tonight. I think Tyler played well tonight and our offensive line came off the ball. We got a lot of really good kids. It is what it is.”
Hidalgo said he was really proud of his team and how they stayed in the game until very late in the evening.
“I’m really proud of our kids and the way they went out there. Hughes has got a really good football team, super talented. Our kids fought tooth and nail with them.”
This will be the first time since 2013 that Glynn Academy will not be playing in the second round of the 6A playoffs.