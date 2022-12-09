Both the boys and girls Glynn Middle soccer teams reached the center stage of the soccer championship at Glynn County Stadium on Thursday, though it would only be the former who would walk away with the title.
Matched up against Frederica Academy with the chance to grab hold of the illustrious trophy that eluded the Canes last year, the boys side took hold of the game early and rolled to a 3-0 victory.
Claiming a corner in the first 90 seconds, Glynn Middle continued to put the pressure on Frederica with attacks that forced Jaylen Baldwin to sprawl into action in the net for the Knights.
Picking up two quick saves in the first three minutes of play, Glynn Middle eventually made a play that broke the backline of Frederica’s defense and let in the first goal of the night.
TG Roberts and Patrick Coyle played a give-and-go with Coyle receiving the final ball as he shot from just inside the 18-yard box across the frame of the net and into the net.
Glynn coach Bobby Brockman could be heard telling his team to continue to keep the pressure on a Knights team that had little possession early in the game.
Listening to their coach, the Canes continued to work and forced Baldwin to make more saves as the keeper dove to the ground a few times or leaped in the air to grab hold of the ball and keep the Knights in the game.
In doing so, Glynn Middle continued to press and force mistakes, eventually notching the second goal by Coyle to put the team up 2-0 headed into the locker rooms for halftime.
Coming out of the break, Brockman’s team stayed technical with one-touch passes to split the Frederica defense and sending crosses in from out wide or allowing players to have one on one opportunities.
Doing so, the Canes added their third and final goal after a corner kick was sent back into play by the Knights’ defense. Roberts controlled it from 30 yards out, dribbled around a few Knights players, and sent his shot through the defense and past Baldwin for the score.
Holding on for the final 16 minutes of play, Glynn made a whole 11-man change to get younger players an opportunity to see the field and add to the future that Glynn Academy will see.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Brockman said of the season. “We only let in one goal in nine games so that was great. Their keeper was amazing, he made some really, really good saves. We have to get used to playing on the turf a little bit. We were not as sharp as I wish we would have been, but at the end of the day, we still won the game. I’m proud of the boys because they had a really good season.”
Highlighting the bright future that will come through the Terrors program that he has built in the 20-plus years in charge of Glynn Academy boys soccer, Brockman was proud of the work this group put together to achieve the goal of regaining the championship.
“Well last year we didn’t win it, which was the first time in a long time that we didn’t win it,” Brockman said. “This year it was great to turn around and win it, but they put a lot of work into it. A lot of these guys play club soccer, and they come to my camps, and they put in the effort and the work, and it paid off this year.”
As for Frederica Academy head coach Jill Smith, she felt honored to be the team’s coach in the run to the championship game.
“It is incredible that this year in the playoffs that there were two private schools that made it in St. Francis and Frederica, and it was just an honor that we could be part of the group,” Smith said. “Glynn Middle is an incredible team and holding them off with only three goals is miraculous. It’s all the boys, and the reason it is so great is that they played like a team, and that’s why we made it here. It’s an honor to be their coach.”
Knowing her team was going up against one of the strongest teams in Glynn Middle, Smith said the team was amazing as they grew as a unit.
“An amazing part about this team is that it is the rag-tag team,” Smith said. “They play football, basketball, and play every other sport so getting these guys here some people hadn’t even played soccer before. They learned how to throw the ball at the beginning of the season and playing a team that plays competitively on St. Simons and getting here is incredible. Jay Baldwin was phenomenal, and if you saw his header on Wednesday, you would be shocked that the man got a vertical. I wish I had his vertical, and he is phenomenal. The whole team is amazing. Luke Sarzier, Davis Durkin, Luke Smith they are just amazing players and it was an honor to be their coach.”
St. Marys girls 2
Glynn Middle 1
Entering the championship game, the Glynn Middle girls looked to complete an undefeated season a match after advancing to the title game the winning goal in the final 10 seconds.
From kickoff, the Bobcats came out with high pressure as the Lady Canes were forced to play on their back foot and leave open channels for the attack of St. Marys.
With a few miscommunications of marking players in the final third, a through ball to a St. Marys striker saw one mistake made by the backline hurt the team as they found themselves down 1-0 inside three minutes of play.
Down but not out, Glynn Middle started to create chances on set pieces with shots just going wide of the frame of goal or even having shots just saved before second-chance opportunities could arrive.
St. Mary’s had a chance from a set piece in the final five minutes of play. Coach Tom Lemmon yelled instructions to his players about who was making the back post, where the goalie needed to be on her line, and the wall too far away from the set piece take.
Able to get out of the danger scarce free and into halftime down 1-0, Glynn Middle came out on the attacking end in the final moment.
Making to his lineup and tactics of where certain players needed to be, it came down to the final seconds of the game for Glynn Middle to tie the game.
Not afraid to go down swinging Glynn pushed for the tie as Madi Nichols took a shot from outside the box and put the ball into the bottom right corner, past the diving St. Mary’s keeper to tie the game in the dying seconds.
Celebrating in the middle of the field, the game went to one 10-minute overtime period before possible penalties to decide who would claim the 2022 middle school soccer championship title.
Hoping to capitalize on the moment that brought life back into the team as happy tears streamed down the exhausted faces of Glynn Middle, the team had a chance to win the game in the final seconds.
With a through ball going down the right flank, Glynn had a shot that went just wide of the frame of the goal. As the shot missed and the horn sounded, the feeling of penalty kicks hit both teams.
Knowing that one team becomes the winners and the others are left heartbroken, the two teams traded ranges of emotion throughout the shootout.
St. Mary’s sailed its first shot over the bar and Glynn Middle capitalized with its shot going into the bottom right corner.
The Bobcats scored on their second try as the Lady Canes had their shot saved and the shootout became even.
Capitalizing on its next two attempts and Glynn splitting, St. Marys had the chance to seal the championship when its fifth penalty taker stepped up to the spot.
St. Marys put its shot past the keeper, letting out loud cheers as the team swarmed in the middle of the field to celebrate the victory.
Lemmon credited the St. Mary’s team for coming out and making a fun game go down the final kick of the ball.
“It happens to the greatest teams in all realms of play from college to World Cup teams,” Lemmon said of the penalty shootout loss. “It didn’t bounce our way today and it bounced their way and we were on the short end of it.”
Like Brockman and his boys program, Lemmon is excited about the future Lady Terrors even after a heartbreaking loss at the middle school level.
“The eighth-graders are coming up to play and I told them in the locker room the sixth-graders and the seventh-graders that they can build off of it,” Lemmon said. “They are going to be around with us for the next five to six years. We are excited.”