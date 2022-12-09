Both the boys and girls Glynn Middle soccer teams reached the center stage of the soccer championship at Glynn County Stadium on Thursday, though it would only be the former who would walk away with the title.

Matched up against Frederica Academy with the chance to grab hold of the illustrious trophy that eluded the Canes last year, the boys side took hold of the game early and rolled to a 3-0 victory.

More from this section