GMS Champs 2023

The Glynn Middle School baseball team poses for a photo after winning the middle school championship. The team includes: Scout Jones, Jax Tate, Ember McLarty, James Judkins, Wynn Lee, Kolton Brogdon, Findley Mosher, Whalen Lee, Harry Coleman, Wyatt Hersey, Max Lawrence, Gavin McElroy, Trey Speirs, Max Noonan, Carson Dills, Henry Akins, Gavin Aldea, JT Holmes, Jonathan Wise, Wyatt Ferrell, Cooper Reiss, Harris Bloom, assistant Paul Keith and head coach Pete Irby.

Focusing on themselves daily and wanting to get better every day, the Glynn Middle Hurricanes baseball team proved that with a perfect season and the Coastal Georgia middle school athletic conference championship title.

Going 14-0 and having a run differential of 127-24, Glynn Middle coach Pete Irby spoke of the teams’ hunger to make sure that yesterday’s accomplishments were in the past.

