Focusing on themselves daily and wanting to get better every day, the Glynn Middle Hurricanes baseball team proved that with a perfect season and the Coastal Georgia middle school athletic conference championship title.
Going 14-0 and having a run differential of 127-24, Glynn Middle coach Pete Irby spoke of the teams’ hunger to make sure that yesterday’s accomplishments were in the past.
“You have to wake up every day hungry with the understanding that we have that bullseye on our back, everybody wants to have their best day against us. We had a talented bunch of kids, there is no denying that. Made sure I just kept stepping on them about today being a new day, let’s get better today, and let’s focus on us today and our team today. Those types of things. They really did come hungry every day with a great approach.”
The team of 22 players did just that in the 12-game regular season portion, throwing five shutouts and winning nine games by mercy rule.
“I can’t really express how proud of ALL 22 I am,” Irby said. “They completely bought in and did everything I asked of them. They were great teammates. They represented themselves, their families, their school, and this community well. They’re a product that this entire community can be proud of.”
Inheriting such a deep roster, Irby brought forth the We over Me mantra with the team putting one another first instead of the selfish wants and needs.
“I told them that the first thing we have to do is be a good teammate, and that means no ego,” Irby said. “Put the team above the selfish needs and wants. That included a lot of things of positions that they think they should play or their parents think, I said I don’t care about that or how many innings or if they get to play…
“It is all of us in this together. It’s all of us putting the team over our selfish needs and wants and they responded well to that the fact that some are going to play more than others, is something that they are getting accustomed to now.”
Having the chances of winning games by large margins, Irby had the chance to play as many players as much as possible, even if they only played an inning or had an at-bat.
Not focusing on the numbers and stats they had produced all season, Coach Irby said the pressure started to ascend on the team because they were so close to finishing the goal they had set.
Answering the call for the entire season, the Canes had a semifinal game with Needwood where they pitched their sixth and final shutout of the season.
Lined up in the championship game with Risley, where they took the first two games 7-5 and 7-2, Glynn Middle found themselves down but not out.
“There wasn’t much tension in the dugout, there was a lot of confidence among them,” Irby said. “I’m sitting on the bucket there and I’m starting to get anxious, antsy, and nervous. There was a level of confidence in all of them and a belief.”
Getting the best out of its opponents during every game, Glynn Middle saw Risley take a 2-1 lead before his team found a way to win.
“I really just think that we have some guys – it necessarily wasn’t the guys at the top of the order at times, it was all over the order that might have had a timely hit, or find a way to get on base to continue to apply pressure,” Irby said. “We ran the bases well, and we had guys get on and get over and get in when it mattered. Sometimes if you keep lugging away you let your opponent make those mistakes, and they did have some costly errors that did help us in a walk-off fashion get there.”
Pointing out how luck is preparation meeting opportunity, his team was able to win in walk-off fashion for the 3-2 win and the Coastal Georgia middle school athletic conference championship title.
Sending off 11 eighth graders to the high school level, Irby will have a core returning but quickly mentions that next year’s team is different from this year’s team.
“It’s the same approach we took this year that I’m sure will be the same approach the team takes next year,” Irby said. One day at a time and what did you do to get better and what did you do today to contribute? What kind of teammate were you today and is what it boils down to? This was a great baseball league with a lot of talent in it….there is a lot of good baseball in the county right now and I think the future for this county is bright.”