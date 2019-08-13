Glynn Academy’s softball team lost its third game in a row on Tuesday as the Red Terrors fell to Ware County, 9-1.
Ware County took an early 1-0 lead after the first inning and then went on a tear. The Gators then scored three runs in the second and five in the fourth, which sealed the win over the Red Terrors.
Glynn attempted to come back in the second inning by scoring off an error.
Elizabeth Dyal started for the Red Terrors on the mound and pitched five innings as she gave up nine runs on 11 hits. She recorded one strikeout and one walk as well. Ware County’s starting pitcher Erin Meeks also pitched five innings as well. However, she gave up one run and one hit while striking out one batter and walking two.
Avien Trull was a workhorse for the Gators as she sent in the first run in the opening inning and then hit a home run in the fourth inning.
Ware County had five batters collect multiple hits on the game. Those five batters were Dyonne McClain, Trull, Grace Milton, Meeks, and Sierra Taylor.
Glynn’s bats went ice cold again as the Red Terrors cannot seem to find a way to put up points.
Up next for Glynn Academy is Thursday at Brantley County with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m. as the Red Terrors look to avoid a four-game losing streak.