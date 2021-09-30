The Glynn Academy Terrors look for their first region win of the season tonight as they head up to Hinesville to take on the Bradwell Institute Tigers.
After a heartbreaking 17-14 defeat in the City Championship, the Terrors (1-3-1, 0-1) are looking to put the loss behind them and focus on the Tigers (0-3, 0-1).
Head coach Rocky Hidalgo was proud of how his team played against their crosstown rivals, but knows his team had opportunities to win the game.
“We played hard, the kids played hard,” Hidalgo said. “Should have won the game, and we didn’t. It was disappointing, its two good football teams, Brunswick played really hard. Not taking anything away from them. We had our opportunities to win the game, and we didn’t take advantage of it. We got to go back and fix those issues and hopefully take a step forward. We are not in the business of moral victories and any of that stuff.”
As they look to put the game past them and focus solely on the Tigers, Hidalgo isn’t certain if things have clicked yet for his team.
“I don’t know, we got a lot of work to do,” Hidalgo said about his team. “A lot of the same things that hurt us early in the season hurt us Friday night. We were more physical on the offensive line, but our tackling wasn’t good at times. There are a lot of things we still have to fix.”
Bradwell’s currently on an 11-game losing streak and have lost nine straight region games dating back to 2019. The Liberty County School System was affected by Covid, and Bradwell lost two key non-conference games in the process. This hindered the program under first-year head coach Deshon Brock as they had roughly a month in between games.
In the Tigers first game back, they were trounced by Appling County 39-6. Last week, they played their first region game of the season, losing 37-14 to Richmond Hill giving the Wildcats their first win of the season.
Hidalgo said his players won’t dismiss the Tigers’ slow start to the season, because he wants his team to take steps forward not backwards at this crucial point in the season.
As the Terrors prepare to take a step forward tonight against Bradwell, Hidalgo wants to see his offense make big plays all night long.
“Offensively, we got to keep making strides and we got to make some big plays,” Hidalgo said. “We haven’t made any big plays, we haven’t made a ton of big plays. Friday night, we showed the ability to drive the ball, which is something we hadn’t done really in any of our games before. We didn’t get any explosive plays. We got to make some explosive plays.”