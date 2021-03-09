Glynn Academy boy’s junior varsity soccer team defeated all three opponents last week to improve to 7-0-1 on the season.
The Terrors took on Camden County on March 1, when they won 1-0. On Wednesday, they defeated Ware County 9-2 and beat Richmond Hill 3-0 in the week’s final game.
Jesus Marcos scored the lone goal against Camden off an assist from Edwin Hernandez.
In the match against Ware County, seven different Terrors scored at least one goal.
Jack Roberts led the way with three goals, Hernandez made one, Thomas Mitchell scored once, Sean Moody had one, Sam Dow scored one, Andrew Waldon had one, and Anthony Rodrigues was the last to make a goal.
There were four assists in that game as Jefferson Garcia, Salvador Meza, Tuck Tucker and Sebastian Helgesen all had one.
Marcos, Jack Harrison and Drew Harrison all had one goal in the final game of the week. Dow assisted both Harrison brothers and Roberts set Marcos up with an assist.