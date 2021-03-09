Glynn Academy boy’s junior varsity soccer team defeated all three opponents last week to improve to 7-0-1 on the season.

The Terrors took on Camden County on March 1, when they won 1-0. On Wednesday, they defeated Ware County 9-2 and beat Richmond Hill 3-0 in the week’s final game.

Jesus Marcos scored the lone goal against Camden off an assist from Edwin Hernandez.

In the match against Ware County, seven different Terrors scored at least one goal.

Jack Roberts led the way with three goals, Hernandez made one, Thomas Mitchell scored once, Sean Moody had one, Sam Dow scored one, Andrew Waldon had one, and Anthony Rodrigues was the last to make a goal.

There were four assists in that game as Jefferson Garcia, Salvador Meza, Tuck Tucker and Sebastian Helgesen all had one.

Marcos, Jack Harrison and Drew Harrison all had one goal in the final game of the week. Dow assisted both Harrison brothers and Roberts set Marcos up with an assist.

More from this section

Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals focuses on guests

Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals focuses on guests

Thirteen years ago, Hodnett Cooper Real Estate and Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals went from being one company to two. Operating solely as a vacation rental program has allowed Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals to focus on the hospitality industry and make improvements as the industry grows. O…

+2
Man in critical condition after car wreck

Man in critical condition after car wreck

A Brunswick man was hospitalized Saturday night after his pickup truck crashed into an oak tree at a high speed, broke in half and landed in a tidal ditch on Ocean Road at East Beach, according to witnesses and other reports.

Cutting on shipwreck could resume over weekend

Cutting on shipwreck could resume over weekend

A week after backing away from the formidable engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the VB 10,000 is now in position at the other end of the vessel and could resume cutting efforts this weekend, according to Unified Command.