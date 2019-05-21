Glynn Academy boys’ golf team finished eighth in the GHSA Class 6A state championship on Tuesday. The Red Terrors shot a 28-over 316 in the final round to give them a 54-over 630 after two rounds of play.
Jimmy Bishop and Josh Metzger led the way for the Red Terrors as they both shot 77 on the day. Pope Arline shot an 80, and Worth Pickens finished with an 82 on Tuesday.
After leading the team on Monday, Bobby Hrdlicka didn’t make one of the top-4 scores for the team as he shot an 83. Stewart Gash finished Tuesday’s round with an 88.
The Red Terrors finished 13 strokes behind seventh-place Lakeside, Evans.
Glynn Academy’s girls’ sole qualifier, Maria Barr didn’t have the best day on the course, but as a freshman, head coach Kip Hall said that her best golf is ahead of her.
Barr shot a 101 for the final day and finished the tournament tied 43th with a 48-over 192 score after 36 holes.
“For a freshman to play on that big of a stage, she held her own,” Hall said. “Coach Zito and I are very proud of her, and she has her best golf ahead of her. It’s the icing on the cake for the season. We wanted to be in there as a team, but it’s fantastic we got an individual to qualify.”
Glynn Academy’s girls golf team doesn’t have any graduating seniors, and all six golfers return next year.
Brunswick High senior girls qualifier, Taylor Palmer finished tied for 12th in the state championship. After shooting an 84 on Day 1, she came back and improved her score by eight strokes. Palmer shot a 76 on Tuesday and finished the tournament with a 16-over, 160.
This past April, Palmer received the Student- Athlete of the Year from 912 Sports. She plans on attending Anderson University to play golf. Palmer will join an Anderson team who won the 2019 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golf Championship.
Coastal Georgia’s Wheeler named third-team All-American
Coastal Georgia female golfer Kylee Wheeler can add another accolade to her biography as she has been named to the NAIA third-team All-American team. The NAIA women’s golf coaches voted, and the teams were released on Monday.
Forty-five players made the cut which includes 15 on the first, second, and third teams. Wheeler is the fourth Coastal Georgia player to earn All-American honors. She finished this season as the Mariners top golfer and tied for 49th at the national championship tournament last week.
Wheeler also made the All-Sun Conference team earlier this season as well.
Mariners earn high marks in classroom
Coastal Georgia not only had a competitive spring in athletics but in the classroom as well.
The Mariners student-athletes earned a combined 3.04 GPA for the spring semester. Coastal men’s and women’s tennis teams led the way with both squads producing some impressive GPAs — the men combined for a 3.70 and the women with a 3.52 team GPA.
Coastal women’s golf and softball teams earned team GPAs above the 3.00 mark with 3.30 and 3.21 respectively.
There were 18 student- athletes that had perfect 4.0 GPAs for the semester. This number sets a record for the school and smashed the previous high of 12 perfect GPAs in the 2017 fall semester.
Thirty-one student- athletes earned a 3.0 GPA or higher this semester as well. Fifty-four percent of the athletes at Coastal Georgia earned at least a B average or better. Coastal had eight different teams with at least one player earning a 3.0 or better GPA.
Coastal had seven teams with at least one player with a perfect GPA.
The volleyball team had five make a 4.0 or better. Those players are Alexis Downey, Kaci Hollenbacher, Ashley Kot, Hannah Mitchell and Kyra White.
Coastal’s softball players with a 4.0 are Paige Alt, Ansley Bowen, KailiAnn Sadeski and Kensey Solomon. The women’s golf team had Megan Ramer, Presley Smith, Megan Thompson and Kylee Wheeler with perfect GPAs. Coastal’s men’s tennis team had two players with Adrian Farina and Khanyakweze Ramokgopa.
Caitlyn Napier was the sole women’s tennis player joining Alexis Forbes from the women’s basketball team and Michael Spinger from the men’s golf team as the final three 4.0 GPA student-athletes.
The student-athletes who had a 3.0 GPA or better included members from eight different teams. Coastal’s Volleyball and softball teams had the most as both had six members with 3.0s or better.
The volleyball players were Madie Bunge, Laney Green, Allison Muldrow, Yorelis Rios Gonzalez, Lauren Stillman, and Jane Townsend. The softball players who made it was Maura Grace Dickens, Lauryn Garcia, Breanna Wells, Katie Williams, Cevana Wood, and Kylie Young.
Coastal Georgia women’s tennis team had five players with a B average. Those players are Paola Beneyto Moller, Daniela Alvarez Vampo, Paige DeLaPerriere, Madeline Garner, and Lindsey Lawing. While the men’s tennis team had four make with Ben Dolan, Bautista Chiaradia, Eric Gravelle, and Matthew Hulme making a 3.0 or better.
Coastal’s women’s basketball had three with Tanisha Clarke, Solrun Gisladottir, and Lynsey Washington. The men’s basketball team had four players produce a 3.0 GPA or better with Austin Dukes, Hayden Goins, Jaylan Patrick, and Elijah Wade making that list.
Rounding out the student-athletes with 3.0 GPAs or better are the two golf teams. The women’s golf team had Kinsley Dowling, and the men had Spencer Wright make this list.