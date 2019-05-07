Glynn girls travel to Dacula for quarterfinal showdown

The only thing the Glynn Academy girls soccer team has lost this season is a coin flip. That’s why the Lady Terrors, who are unbeaten in 2019, are on the road for their Class 6A quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. today at Dacula.
The coin flip that didn’t go Glynn’s way was a universal coin flip the Georgia High School Association conducts to break seeding ties in the bracket. Normally, the better seed in the bracket is the host in the state playoffs up through the semifinals. But by the quarterfinals, teams with the same seeds begin to collide.
That’s what happened between Glynn and Dacula. The Lady Terrors, who are 17-0-2 on the season, are the No. 1 seed out of Region 2. Dacula, 15-2 overall, is the top seed out of Region 8. The coin flip favored the bottom half of the bracket, so the Glynn girls made the trip up to Dacula on Monday to eliminate having a long bus ride the day of the game.
“During the day, we’ve got a lot of down time,” said Lady Terrors head coach Tom Lemmon on traveling up a day early. “The girls are anxious, and they want to play. When we’re at home, they’re in school, their minds are going, they’re doing their normal stuff.”
Glynn Academy’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed this year. The Lady Terrors are the top-ranked team in 6A according to Maxpreps.com. For the season, including the playoffs, Glynn has outscored opponents 113-16 and is currently riding a 13-game winning streak.
Glynn received a challenge from Greenbrier in the first round, with the Lady Terrors winning 3-2. They handled Lee County with relative ease in the second round for a 7-1 win.
“I think the first round was good for us,” Lemmon said. “I think it got us focused and dialed in. They know that every team is going to give them their A game, and we have to play our A game every round.”
That holds true today against Dacula. The Lady Falcons have yet to be scored on in the playoffs, dispatching Douglas County 9-0 in the first round and blanking Dunwoody 3-0 in the second round.
“You don’t get to the Elite Eight by being an average team,” said Lemmon of the Falcons. “They’re good, they’ve got a great goalkeeper.”
One advantage Glynn does have on its side is experience. Aside from five freshmen, the rest of the team was part of last year’s trip to the state championship game. Lemmon said the players still have a bad taste in their mouths from losing 3-2 to Alpharetta last season.
“Everyone else has been down this road,” Lemmon said. “They’re comfortable with the travel. They’re ready. And losing in the finals, no one ever wants to lose the last game of the season so they got a chip on their shoulders.”