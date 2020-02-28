BUFORD — Suffocating defense has been the Terrors’ calling card for the last two years, yet that was never more apparent than Friday.
In one of the biggest games in program history, Glynn Academy raised its collective game another notch to handle Langston Hughes 59-38 at Buford City Arena and advance to the Class 6A state championship game.
The Panthers entered the Final Four averaging nearly 58 points a game, but the Terrors held them to their third-lowest point total of the season — and their fewest points since Nov. 21.
“First and foremost, hat’s off to Langston Hughes for making it this far; they’re a great team, He has some pieces that are hard to defend,” said Glynn Academy girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “But our defense is the key to our success. The girls work hard on their defensive assignments and they step up to every challenge they’re given, especially LaNeia Taylor. We put her on everybody’s best player, and she’s able to slow them down.”
Taylor expertly filled her role as the Terrors’ defensive ace, face guarding Ta’Mia Stargell and following her around the court, which ultimately limited the Panthers’ standout to just 13 points.
Instead, it was Raven Thompson carrying Langston Hughes offensively in the first half, where she scored 12 of her team’s 20 points. Glynn Academy appeared poised to run away with the contest a handful of times throughout the first half until Thompson came through with a couple of buckets.
With the Terrors having some trouble of their own offensively in the first half, leading just 24-20 at halftime, it was imperative for them to buckle down defensively if they were to win their 14th straight game and keep their title hopes alive.
Of course, it was La’Trinity Best who took the challenge.
Thompson scored just four points in the second half, all of them coming in a fourth quarter in which Langston Hughes trailed by double digits the entire way.
“Lala stepped up,” Coach Smith said. “I challenged her in the locker room. I said, ‘Listen, you’ve got to step in and play. You did not play the first half. I need you to make sure you’re the best player on the floor at that position with (Thompson), and she proved that in the second half.”
Despite a four-point first half, Best finished with 12 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Talia Hamilton also upped her aggression in the second half, adding 12 points and four assists, overcoming a poor shooting game by getting to the free throw line 10 times.
But as the case has been all season, Zoesha Smith was the best player on the court for either team. The University of Georgia commit scored a game-high 35 points in addition to pulling down 18 rebounds.
However, Coach Smith didn’t feel like that was necessarily true in the first half, where her standout had just 14 points.
“Zoesha, we talked to her and said, ‘Hey, you’re not the best player on the floor right now,” Coach Smith said. “Our thing this game was dominate. Dominate your position. Between both teams, you have to dominate your position. She did that the second half.”
Smith is averaging 30.2 points and 15 rebounds in four games this postseason, showing off the evolution she’s undergone since a year ago when she was primarily a slasher offensively.
An expanded range that stretches out to the three-point arc has helped open up more space for Smith to operate in the key, and she’s a true terror when she’s able to get out in transition, which is why Glynn’s defensive performance is so crucial.
After allowing 12 points in the second quarter, the Terrors only allowed 14 more points in the second half until they had built a 50-32 lead with fewer than four minutes to play — the stops leading to more opportunities in transition.
“I’ve got a team that can adjust,” Coach Smith said. “That’s a good thing. That’s half of the battle. I went in, of course I’m going to be who I am. I’m going to get into them, I’m going to tear it down, but I’m going to build them back up too.
“I just challenged them in there. I said, ‘Who is going to defend (Thompson)? How can we limit (Stargell) — which I thought we did an amazing job with — Who is going to step up for us right now?’”
As it turned out, all the Terrors stepped up.
Following a close, hotly-contested first half, Glynn Academy pushed its lead to double digits late in the third and Langston Hughes was never able to make a run at it again.
When the clock finally hit zero, the Terrors spilled out onto the court to celebrate while the faithful fans who made the trip did the same in the stands. Coach Smith, however, briefly fell to her knees, staring at the court in disbelief.
“All year long, I think all my life, my faith has been tested,” Coach Smith said. “This year, the things that we have in our program, from the bible studies, to all of the mentors that we have, to all of the prayer warriors we have, I have grown so much in my faith through this game of basketball, through my girls, which is very important.
“When we say, ‘It’s bigger than basketball,’ for us, it really is. We added that spiritual piece. I kept preaching all season long to those girls, definitely down the state run, you’ve got to have faith. When you have faith, anything is possible. You’ve got to believe. But if you’ve got faith, there’s no fear. For me, that was just my testament to God saying, ‘I’m listening. I got your message clear. I’m going to keep going.’”