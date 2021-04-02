Sally Brock scored three of her four goals in the second half to lead the Glynn Academy girls to a 10-0 victory over Brunswick High on Thursday at Glynn County Stadium.
The Terrors (14-0-1, 11-0) clinched first place in Region 2-6A on Tuesday with a win against Richmond Hill, and they avoided a letdown against their crosstown rival to remain unbeaten on the season.
The Pirates (2-13, 1-10) held tough, trailing by just two going into the locker room against the No. 2 team in Class 6A according to MaxPreps, but it didn’t take long for the floodgates to open after halftime.
Glynn Academy tacked on three more goals within the first five minutes of the second half.
“Once we figured out their lines of defense, and we started stretching them and getting higher up on them, it started opening up different channels and stuff for our forwards to get in to,” said Glynn Academy girls coach Thomas Lemmon. “We started running down the flanks at them, getting down and serving balls across, it started giving them a little bit of trouble.”
Brock pushed through her second goal of the contest on a tenacious play to push the Terrors’ advantage to 6-0 with 23:27 to play, and she completed her hat trick a little more than six minutes later.
Still, the Region Player of the Year frontrunner is far from alone on the pitch.
“She is a tremendous player,” Lemmon said. “This group of girls is tremendous. She couldn’t get the opportunities without 10 other players behind her. “
As a matter of fact, Alana Antah also recorded a hat trick against Brunswick scoring two of the final three goals to put the game away with 11:30 left on the clock.
The Pirates made scoring as difficult as possible for the Terrors by loading the box and muddying up passing angles, but Glynn has found ways to succeed against similar alignments all season.
“We see them all the time, especially in our region, teams packing it in, making it difficult,” Lemmon said. “But if we just stick to our style and our plan — stretching them wide on the flanks and serving balls in when we drag them out of position, and our forwards just getting on the end of them.”