Sharnesha Smith has no interest in the record of the team opposing her Red Terrors.
She knows the team that shows up to play can win on any given night, so Glynn Academy needs to be at its best to avoid a first-round upset at the hand of Evans when the playoffs tipoff at 6 p.m. today at the Glass Palace.
The Terrors enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in Region 2-6A with a 24-4 record and the program’s first region title since 1995.
“Honestly, it’s a huge accomplishment for us to be able to host the first round at home,” said head coach Sharnesha Smith. “We feel like we’re in a good place as a program, and of course getting to play in front of your home crowd, family and friends, I think helps the girls out a lot as well.”
Glynn Academy has only lost two games at home this season, and just once since the first day of December, but it won’t overlook Evans, despite an 11-16 record.
Although the Knights are just 2-6 in their last eight games, they’ve shown plenty of fight over the course of the season.
“Obviously for them to get here, they’re a pretty good team, deserving of where they are,” said Sharnesha Smith. “From what I’ve seen on film, they just play hard. They’re a team that’s scrappy and plays hard.”
Freshman Jessica Dowdy is Evans’ leading scorer at 9.7 points, in addition to two assists per contest, but an over reliance on youth may cost the team. Of the Knights’ top six scorers, each is a freshman or sophomore.
With a rotation consisting almost entirely of underclassmen, Evans has struggled offensively, shooting just 38 percent from the field, 27 percent from 3, and 47 percent from the free throw line.
Glynn has shown the ability to lockdown defensively with its size and length, but it’ll need to be smarter on that side of the court in the future, especially the bigs inside.
Zoesha Smith, Chmayia Miller, and La’Trinty Best combine to average nearly 44 of the team’s 50 points per game, but the team has found itself trying to hang on late on one more than one occasion while dealing with foul trouble among its “Big 3.”
The Terrors must cut back on gambling for blocks and steals, and rely on fundamental defense with their hands up to avoid similar situations on the hunt for a state title.
“That’s been a challenge for us all season,” said Sharnesha Smith. “We’re just harping on the same things. It’s that, you’ve got to play defense. You’ve got to be a presence, keep your hands up.
“We talked a lot to our guards about taking care of the perimeter, not allowing drives and things that happens which forces our big kids into foul trouble, so I think it works hand and hand.”