With a state championship squarely in sight, No. 3 Glynn Academy begins its playoff run today when it hosts Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at 6:30 p.m. in The Glass Palace.
The Terrors (22-4) are hungry for another shot at a state title after seeing a tremendous season fall just short a year ago in a quarterfinal loss against eventual Class 6A champion Lanier. Glynn shook off the loss this past season to win its second straight Region 2-6A title and secure a top seed once again.
Mt. Zion missed the playoffs last season, but its in the midst of a resurgent season, despite entering the postseason as the fourth seed in Region 4-6A. Playing in a region that also features No. 2 Lovejoy and No. 4 Forest Park, Mt. Zion went 17-10, including 10-6 in region play.
For that reason, the Terrors are appropriately wary of their first-round opponent.
“They come from a tough region,” said Glynn girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “They’re the No. 4 team, but in all actuality, they could be No. 1, they could be No. 2, they could be No. 3. It’s tough every single day for them.”
Led by McDonald’s All-American nominee Khalela Hayes, Mt. Zion could provide an intriguing test for Glynn Academy as it opens the postseason.
Hayes, a multi-sport athlete standing 5-foot-10, averages more than 10 rebounds a game, and her presence in the paint will be crucial in the Bulldogs’ effort to slow down Terrors standout Zoesha Smith, who is averaging 20.4 points, 12.6 rebounds. 2.8 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game.
“They look like a tough team,” Coach Smith said. “We watched film; we’re preparing. They have a kid, (Hayes), I believe she is going to Jacksonville University, so she’s a D1 kid. She just has a good nose for the ball, she’s always around, very active, very athletic. Then they’ve got a lot of role players around her, but kids that aren’t afraid.
“They’re not afraid to make plays, they’re not afraid to shoot shots. So I think it’ll be a challenge for us.”
While Mt. Zion certainly has the talent and experience playing against the state’s best to make things difficult for Glynn Academy, the Terrors are confident that if they just play their game, they can beat any team they come across.
Turning a swarming defensive effort into offense on the other end has been how Glynn has made its living the last two seasons, and that’s the formula it plans to stick with. The Terrors are holding opponents to just 34.6 points per game.
One area Glynn Academy is looking for improvement is how it plays to open up games. It’s been a calling card for the Terrors under Smith to come out and punch their opponent in the mouth from the opening tip, but it’s struggled a bit in that regard over the course of its 10-game winning streak.
Brunswick High outscored Glynn 12-3 in the first quarter of the region championship game last Friday — the fourth time the Terrors have been tied or trailing going into the second quarter over their last 10 games.
Of course, Glynn Academy has gone on to outscore its opponents 120-53 in the second halves of those four contests, but starting slow is not a trend Smith wants to see her team continue.
“We worked with different lineups this week,” Smith said. “I met with my coaching staff and we were trying to figure it out. Something’s going on. I don’t know what it is, I don’t know what it was, but all week we’ve been pulling people in and out, just trying to see if we can keep the same flow or if we’re getting more from this person, more from that person, is there anything we need to change up, do we need to go with another defense to start the game?
“So we’re looking at different things to do. I think we’ll mix it up a lot tomorrow and we’ll kind of see what happens.”