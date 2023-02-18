There was nothing for the Terrors to hang their heads about Friday.
The Glynn Academy girls fell 36-29 to Grovetown in the Region 2-6A consolation game at Brunswick Square Garden, but it’s difficult to consider the young Terrors anything less than winners based upon their play this season.
Glynn rallied back from a disastrous first quarter that saw the team held to two points to put up a fight over the final three periods.
After being outscored 10-2 in the opening period, the Terrors were able to keep from giving up any more ground until halftime, trailing 23-14. A push to open the third quarter cut the deficit to single digits and gave Glynn a chance in the battle for the region’s No. 3 seed headed into the Class 6A state playoffs.
“We started a little slow; we were half a step off or half a second off, so I called a timeout, pumped them back up, and we got back in it,” said Terrors girls head coach Myosha Leeper. “Then it was just the little things. Our turnovers killed us. Missing those open shots hurts us. And then at the end, we’ve got to pick up our man when we’re in a scramble.
“We always wait until the end to pick it up. We’ve got to start the game off with that same spirit we have in the fourth quarter.”
The defensive intensity picked up for Glynn in the fourth, but offensively, the team was unable to generate many good looks against Grovetown’s full court pressure.
Nevertheless, the Terrors continued to attack — getting to the free throw line 10 times in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, it was too little too late, especially with Glynn only converting on half of its attempts.
“I told them to attack the basket, pull the defense in, and hit the girl on the weak side, but our girl on the weak side wasn’t there, so we were taking shots,” Leeper said. “I liked that this game here we were fighting more. I can sleep better at night that we went out fighting.”
Freshman Martin Davis finished with a team-high 15 points for Glynn Academy, and despite the loss, it has been a successful season under Leeper, a first-year coach that inherited a program that graduated every player who had played meaningful varsity basketball from last season’s squad. The Terrors didn’t even have enough players to field a full lineup as the offseason got underway.
By time the regular-season rolled around, the Terrors found themselves in a 1-7 hole with Leeper having to miss time with an illness.
But Glynn Academy rebounded to finish the regular season on a high note with two straight wins against region foes to earn a spot in the region tournament play-in game against Lakeside Evans, and a narrow win secured the Terrors a spot in the postseason.
“In the summertime when I first got the job, I started with four girls showing up,” Leeper said. “So going from that, to everybody just coming in separate, then coming in cohesion. Our model is prove them wrong, and we have. We went from 300-something in the state to 40-something in the state. We try to celebrate the little things.
“Yeah we made some mistakes, but I told the girls, ‘It’s what you do after you make a mistake that’s what is important to me.’”