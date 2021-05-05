Glynn Academy’s girls soccer bid for a state championship came to an end Wednesday in the Class 6A girls quarterfinals against Buford with a 2-1 loss.
The Terrors’ seniors have been a part of one of the most successful programs in the state throughout a career that included a state championship appearance and a pair of forays into the Elite 8, though the title has eluded them.
“The seniors, hats off to them for four hard years with me,” Lemmon said. “They worked their tails off, gave blood, sweat and tears to our program. Them losing four games in four years is pretty impressive.
“Unfortunately we just couldn’t get that last one done.”
Glynn went up early before giving up a goal on a free kick caused by a foul late in the first half. A back-and-forth second half saw Buford capitalize on a mistake in the back field to take the lead.
A late-game push gave the Terrors a couple opportunities at tying the match, but they were unable to finish in a battle between undefeated.
“We played well,” Lemmon said. “You can’t take anything away from Buford — they’ve got a really good program, lot’s of good athletes with an endless work ethic. But I felt our girls played very, very well. Probably the best they’ve played all year as a team.”