SUGAR HILL — Neither team shot the ball particularly well during Glynn Academy’s Class AAAAAA state quarterfinal game against Lanier.
But the host and No. 4 state-ranked Longhorns got just enough offense to pull away in the second half for a 42-31 victory Wednesday at Lanier High School.
Chmayia Miller finished with 14 points and six rebounds, while Zoesha Smith posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
But the sixth-ranked Red Terrors’ season came to an end at 26-5 thanks to a ghastly shooting night in which they went just 14 of 41 (34.1 percent) from the floor, and made just two trips to the free-throw line all night, finishing 2 of 4.
Lanier’s Mekala Fuller was one of the few players hitting shots consistently the first half, scoring 12 of her game-high 16 points in the opening 16 minutes.
But Glynn Academy managed to stay close behind Miller, who managed eight first-half points.
While the Red Terrors never led after holding a 6-5 advantage with 4:27 left in the first quarter, they did pull as close as 15-14 following La’trinity Best’s steal and layup with 1:52 left in the first half.
But a stickback by Kalen Surles and a layup in transition from Fuller off an assist from Surles in the final 47 seconds gave Lanier a 19-14 lead heading into halftime.
And while Glynn Academy managed to pull as close as five points three different times in the third quarter, that’s as close as it would get the rest of the night.