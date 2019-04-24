The Terrors were one of the final eight teams in the hunt for the Class 6A girls tennis state championship.
Glynn Academy’s hunt came to an abrupt end Wednesday in a 4-1 loss against North Atlanta.
After sweeping through the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Terrors ran into a buzz saw at home. North Atlanta won all three singles matches and No. 1 doubles, each match lasting just two sets.
Glynn’s duo of Curry Hartman and Jacklyn Edwards scored a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles, but it would be the team’s only point.
No. 1 Leanna Wood fell 6-0, 6-1, Florence Thompson lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and No. 3 Virginia Zeh dropped her match 6-1, 6-4.
Yanin Reinholz and Maizey Davenport also came up short at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-4.
It was the second year in a row the Glynn girls have made an appearance in the Class 6A quarterfinals, and as a result of another postseason run, each member of the girls team was named to the 2-6A all-region team.
Thompson and the teams of Reinholz/Davenport and Hartman/Edwards were each named to the all-region first team, while Wood and Zeh both landed on the second team.
The Glynn Academy boys’ No. 1 doubles team of Blaine Clarke and Christian Molloy also earned first team all-region nods. No. 2 doubles team of John Rooks and Ethan Tablab joined No. 1 singles player Steven Thompson on the boys’ all-region second team.