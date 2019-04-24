The Terrors were one of the final eight teams in the hunt for the Class 6A girls tennis state championship.

Glynn Academy’s hunt came to an abrupt end Wednesday in a 4-1 loss against North Atlanta.

After sweeping through the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Terrors ran into a buzz saw at home. North Atlanta won all three singles matches and No. 1 doubles, each match lasting just two sets.

Glynn’s duo of Curry Hartman and Jacklyn Edwards scored a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles, but it would be the team’s only point.

No. 1 Leanna Wood fell 6-0, 6-1, Florence Thompson lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and No. 3 Virginia Zeh dropped her match 6-1, 6-4.

Yanin Reinholz and Maizey Davenport also came up short at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-4.

It was the second year in a row the Glynn girls have made an appearance in the Class 6A quarterfinals, and as a result of another postseason run, each member of the girls team was named to the 2-6A all-region team.

Thompson and the teams of Reinholz/Davenport and Hartman/Edwards were each named to the all-region first team, while Wood and Zeh both landed on the second team.

The Glynn Academy boys’ No. 1 doubles team of Blaine Clarke and Christian Molloy also earned first team all-region nods. No. 2 doubles team of John Rooks and Ethan Tablab joined No. 1 singles player Steven Thompson on the boys’ all-region second team.

More from this section

+2
Gardner inks LOI with LaGrange

Gardner inks LOI with LaGrange

Surrounded by his family, coaches, former coaches, teammates and friends, Cameron Gardner signed with LaGrange College to play baseball on Tuesday afternoon.