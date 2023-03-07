Over the weekend, 24 of the best high school Georgia boys golf teams traveled to the Pine Lakes Golf Course on Jekyll Island to compete in the Johnny Paulk tournament.
Both Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy finished in the top five with impressive scorers against a strong field.
Wayne County took first with a score of 293, four shots better than second-place finisher North Gwinnett. Glynn Academy (299) came in two shots back of North Gwinett for third while Frederica went in with a score of 304 to close out the top five.
Playing without his No. 1 and No. 2 golfers -- Grady Sanders and Williamson Mosher -- Glynn’s boys golf coach Mike Zito said the depth of this year’s team helped produce solid numbers against a strong field.
Hank Holcomb finished with his lowest score as a Terror, shooting 70 to lead the way for the team. Walker Larkin (76), Shep Davenport (76), and Jake Dancy (77) rounded out the scoring for Glynn’s third-place finish.
“We’ve got depth this year, and guys are stepping up,” Zito said of his team. “To not have your top two players and you still take third, it was a pretty strong field. We have a lot of really good players that have experience. I’ve got all juniors and seniors so all my players have been with me for the last two to three years. They are all solid young men and solid players too. This is really been a lot of fun for me this year because we are starting to see the fruits of our labor sort of play out.
“Even though we are missing our top two, we have other guys that are playing well. Anybody (on Saturday) can say that we dropped a shot, but when you play golf that just happens. When I went around watching, we had some mishaps and bad breaks that cost us more shots. I really thought with the players that we had, that we could have won it. That’s a good feeling. I’ve been really pleased with their progress so far. Once we get back to full strength (around April) we should be good to go.”
Frederica’s fifth-place finish was led by Jackson Byrd, who tied for low medalist with Rohan Gopaldas from North Gwinnett as they shot 68 on the day. Gopaldas ended up walking away with the medalist trophy after he won by scorecard retrogression.
The Knights opened the tournament by starting on the back nine, the more difficult side of the course. Byrd bogeyed his first hole with a three-putt but quickly washed out the slow start with back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12. He added two more birdies on his front nine to make the turn at 33.
Lance Reid started out well for the Knights as he recovered after a bogey with two birdies to make the turn at 1 under.
Frederica coach Tom Willis said the boys were most likely winning at the turn but struggled to finish the front nine to round out the tournament.
“We had several big numbers on par 5s, that didn’t help,” Willis said. “For most of the team, we were not taking advantage of the scoring holes. Jackson was able to keep it together though, with a nice two-putt birdie on the par 5 7th, and pars to finish out for the 68. I’m really impressed with how well Jackson is hitting the driver, and he has a super short game to go with it.
“It was a great experience for the young team though, even though we didn’t play our best we were still only 11 shots back, which is basically just turning a bad hole or two into a par for each guy. I think we are going to keep improving and maturing as a team and we will see the scores come down.
The rest of the Knights scoring followed Byrd with Reid shooting 77, Thomas Sams shooting 79, and Campbell Thomas rounding out the top four scorers with an 80.
Glynn and Frederica will meet once again at the FA Invitational at Osprey Cove on Monday in an all-day tournament.