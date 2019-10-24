Glynn football looks to keep City Championship home

Glynn Academy and Brunswick High face off tonight in the City Championship and for a year worth of bragging rights. The Red Terrors have dropped three games in a row and look to get back on track and finish out strong in the Region 2 6A standings.
Last week, Glynn fell 0-1 in region play after losing 23-14 to Richmond Hill on the road. Usually, when a team falls three times in a row, the moral would be obsolete. However, with it being a rival week, Glynn coach Rocky Hidalgo said it was a good week.
“Our kids, they’ve come back, and we’ve had a good week of practice. We can’t let Richmond Hill beat us twice on Friday nights game,” Hidalgo said. “I think we played better. We got to go out and make a few plays, be a little smarter on defense. We gave up a 15-yarder there that put the nail in the coffin, but our kids played hard against Richmond Hill we just came up a little short and didn’t make quite enough plays to win that game, and hopefully, we will be one game better.”
Rivalry games bring a lot of smack talk, and Hidalgo said that the team cannot let it get in their heads. The post-practice speech was about having winning energy and not letting the emotions of the game along with everything else get in the way of executing their game plan.
“They got to let the energy bleed off of everything, the emotion bleed off everything and go out and do the things they’ve been coached to do,” Hidalgo said. “I believe that winning is important to our kids, and they’re going to go out and play hard, and Brunswick is too. But you got to let the emotion bleed out of the game and then go do what you’re coached to do.”
Hidalgo said whoever wins this game will have to do two things.
“It’s going to come down to effort and execution,” Hidalgo said. “Hopefully, our kids are better at those two things than their kids are.”
For the Red Terrors to win, the offense will have to get back to doing what it does best, running the ball. However, starting quarterback, TJ Lewis will have to be on point throughout the whole game and make plays with his arm as well.
While Glynn runs an option-based offense and doesn’t pass often, Lewis is only completing 31.82 percent of his passes. Currently, he is 14-of-44 for 229 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.
On the ground, Lewis is the second leading rusher behind Nolan Grant with 56 carries for 185 yards and five touchdowns.
Hidalgo said for Lewis to help lead this team to a victory, he’s got to make plays, but he also has to have his teammates step up and make them as well.
“Last week against Richmond Hill, he threw some nice balls,” Hidalgo said. “He’s got to get some help too is the other side. We’ve got to be able to run the football, able to catch the football, protect the passer, all those things.
“The other thing is he’s got to make good decisions in the running game, the option game. He threw some nice balls last week. He missed some reads on the option that probably could have helped us. We got to make sure we get those things, and we don’t miss opportunities because of that.”
Defensively, the Red Terrors haven’t been like their usual self. Hidalgo said that if they shut out the Pirates, they’ll beat them because defense wins championships.
“We’ve led the region in defense I think the past four years and we need to do that again. I don’t care about the Richmond Hill game; it’s over with,” Hidalgo said. “Let’s go out and shut out these next three opponents out and play great defense, championship-level defense. You can’t win a championship if you can’t stop people. We were not playing particularly good defense there for a little bit, and last week, I felt like we did and made some strides, not good enough, but let’s see how it goes this week.”
Hidalgo is looking for his sixth consecutive win against Brunswick. Since he took the job in 2014, the Red Terrors haven’t lost the City Championship to Brunswick and have beaten the Pirates 134-74.
Before Hidalgo, the Pirates won seven of the last eight games. However, this year’s matchup isn’t as definite as the previous five, and Hidalgo said he doesn’t care about getting six in a row, it’s more about getting the win now.
“You got to win this game. I’m not interested in any kind of personal legacy or anything like that. I just want the kids to go play well. That’s what I want,” Hidalgo said. “I could walk off from the Richmond Hill game because it’s probably our best football game we’ve played in a long time. My hope is we come out and play better. I want to see us improve, we’ve kind of all over the place, and that’s not something I’m used to, and our kids are familiar with. I don’t care about records, and I want to see our kids go out and play well. That’s something we haven’t done all the time this year.”