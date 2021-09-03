After succumbing to a heartbreaking tie in Week 1 and a beatdown in Week 2, the Terrors came out in Week 3 looking to make a statement.
That statement was made Friday as Glynn Academy (1-1-1) took care of Winder-Barrow (1-2) by a score of 35-14.
Glynn Academy’s first drive of the ball game was an indication of how the night would go for them, as they marched down the field in 10 plays and scored.
The Terrors would run a little trickeration to get the first points up on the board.
Quarterback Tyler Devlin hit running back Jackson Wakeland for a backwards pass. Wakeland drew defenders towards him and floated the ball to the back of the end zone and into wide receiver David Prince’s hands for the 15-yard touchdown.
After getting banged up against Camden County, Devlin was able to stand in the pocket and make work with his pocket presence against Winder-Barrow.
“He played really well tonight,” Terrors head coach Rocky Hidalgo said postgame. “The kids played well tonight, they got after it, they executed the offense. We are getting better and that’s what it’s about.”
Devlin was a force in the passing game for Glynn, going 15-for-19 for 235 passing yards and three touchdowns.
His deep ball pass to wide receiver D.J. Riley for the 54-yard score was the calling card the Terrors needed to put their foot on foot on the gas right before the half. That touchdown put Glynn up 35-0 and in the driver the seat at halftime.
Both coaches agreed to a running clock as Winder-Barrow still needed to drive the four-plus hours back home.
In the second half, the Terrors took their foot off the gas a bit, showing they are still a young football team after three weeks.
Winder-Barrow’s Aidan Thompson bulldozed his way through the Glynn goal-line defense to put the Bulldoggs on the board before the end of the third quarter.
After freshman Greg Peacock fumbled the ensuing kickoff around midfield, the Bulldoggs seemed to have life.
Winder-Barrow would score off of the turnover on a 12-play drive that saw Thompson once again punch it in from a short distance.
The Bulldoggs had all the momentum it seemed, but it was all too late in the game to make a promising comeback.
“We’re not there yet,” Hidalgo said after his team’s performance. “We kind of got up on them and they had a long drive down here (first Thompson score). We can’t let this think this is the be-all-end-all of getting up 35-0 to Winder-Barrow at halftime because it’s not. We got to go to work and we got to look at ourselves and see the issues that we have and go to work and improve them.”
As the players shook hands, coach Hidalgo and Ed Dudley of Winder-Barrow were able to share a moment together as Hidalgo caught up with his mentor and close friend.
“I love coaching against him,” Hidalgo said of the matchup. “It’s not a lot of fun in a game like this. I know he wanted to come here and be competitive and I feel for him. It is what it is. This game wasn’t a whole lot of fun for me. Just because I was hoping for a competitive game and both teams would show up and get after it. I’m proud of my team, the way that they played but I hurt for him. He’s one of my best friends in the world.”
Glynn Academy will get the chance to work on the issues Hidalgo alluded to in the team’s first bye week of the season. Coach Hidalgo said the team won’t be wasting any time in the week they have off.
“I tell our kids all the time, we can’t have bad practices,” Hidalgo said. “We don’t get enough practices. Region is right around the corner. We can’t waste those days, we gotta go there and get after it and compete at practice. We got to continue to get better.”