The Glynn Academy cross country teams kicked off their season this past week at the Cecil Field Summer Classic in Jacksonville.
Both squads got out to a fast start to the campaign, the Terrors’ boys finishing second out of 32 teams while the girls placed fourth of 27 teams.
Leading the Glynn Academy boys was Jack Roberts, who finished with a time of 18:04, just ahead of teammate Cameron Gazaway, who ran a 18:07. Griffin Lee finished in 18:41, Maxwell Wakeland ran a 18:49, Cole Albright had a time of 19:02, Noah Abaraca finished in 19:18 and Ashton Reinholz rounded out the times at 19:54.
On the girls’ side, Wyleigh Foulk paced Glynn Academy at 21:55, followed by Lexi Alberson at 22:37 and Maura Thomas at 22:39. Carolina Wessel finished in 23:47, Lacey Reed ran a 23:51, Bella Albright finished in 24:12 and Penny Paris was right behind at 24:18.
Glynn Academy cross country returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Richmond Hill to compete in the Wetlands Relay Adventure.