Glynn Academy kicked off its cross country season with a couple of second-place finishes at the Ware County meet Thursday in Waycross.
Charley Podlesny and Lexi Alberson led the way for the Terrors’ girls, running a 23:06 and 24:24 respectively to help the team place second out of eight competitors. Podlesny’s time was the fifth-best overall, while Alberson finished 10th among the girls.
Also scoring for Glynn was Abigail Winford (25:25), Channing Orendorf (26:04) and Lily Henry (26:41).
The Glynn Academy boys finished second out of a field of 11 teams with Parker Sams and Jack Roberts each earning top 10 times.
Sams placed fifth overall with a time of 18.31, and Roberts came in seventh among the boys at 18:49. Griffin Lee (19:31), Max Wakeland (19:50), and Cole Albright (19:56) also competed for the Terrors.
The next competition for Glynn Academy cross country will take place at the Roberts Tate Jekyll invitational on Sept. 4.
A week later, the Terrors will take part in the Carrolton Orthopedic Invitational on Sept. 11.