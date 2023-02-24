Glynn County has produced some incredible athletes.
Arguably none of them had a season as dominant as Anthony Lowe.
Last weekend the Brunswick High junior traveled to the Macon Centreplex where he capped off a perfect season by winning the Class 6A Traditional Wrestling state championship in the 215-pound weight class.
Lowe defeated Lee County’s Weston Bryan by 11-0 major decision in the title match to finish the year 50-0, becoming the first wrestler in county history to go undefeated in the process. And yet, even his record belies Lowe’s dominance.
Not only did Lowe win every match en route to a state title, he didn’t allow as much as a single point all season.
“He’s pinned every opponent except for four, he hasn’t been taken down, and he pinned, I would say, 30 of his opponents in the first period, so very dominant,” said Brunswick head coach Tommy Bartolotta. “It’s great what he did winning the state championship. Some wrestlers go through a season, and they have their ups and downs, and they peak at the right time, but Anthony was dominant from the beginning to the end of the season.”
No one who has followed Lowe’s career up until this point was surprised by his monster junior campaign. Lowe began wrestling in seventh grade, and by the time he began high school, he was already prepared to make an immediate impact for a blossoming Pirates program.
As a freshman, Lowe came out on top of his weight class at the regional tournament, helping Brunswick win the program’s first region championship, before going on to qualify for the state tournament.
And he was still just getting started.
“I probably turned the corner my freshman year during the summer,” Lowe said. “That’s when I really started practicing pretty hard.”
Those efforts paid off in spades as Lowe developed from a promising freshman into a full-blown championship contender as a sophomore.
Lowe compiled a 51-3 record — his only losses coming at the hands of senior state champions — en route to a third-place finish at the state championships. But even that was a disappointment to Lowe, who is even now fueled by the losses to now University of Chattanooga wrestler Logan Webster.
“I usually go in knowing about who I wrestle; I honestly didn’t know who I was wrestling,” Lowe said. “I went up thinking I was going to win the match, and I ended up losing the first time I went against him like 13-4 or something like that. It was a pretty devastating loss. I don’t think I’ve really ever lost like that before.”
Lowe narrowed the gap when the two met for the second time in the 220-pound division of the traditional state championships in an 8-2 loss before rebounding to win his way through the consolation bracket.
Still, it wasn’t good enough.
“It definitely wasn’t the goal,” Lowe said. “The goal was first place that year. I think about two weeks after the state tournament, I got back to work — started practicing three days a week with the exception of like three weeks of dead weeks — and I’ve been practicing every day since then.”
Always the competitor, Lowe is confident he would win a rematch against Webster now, and it would be difficult to argue otherwise.
Lowe hasn’t allowed a point in GHSA competition since that loss more than a year ago, and he credits that confidence as the inflection point is his career as a wrestler.
“It’s about confidence, really,” Lowe said. “I feel like confidence got me to where I am right now. I’ve always been confident, but being confident, trusting the work you’ve put in, it really helps a lot.”
Relying on all the early-morning workouts and late practices to power him through his junior year, Lowe embarked on one of the most impressive seasons in the history of Glynn County athletics.
Simply going about his business, it wasn’t even until the midway point of the season that Lowe even realized he had yet to allow a point. Although it wasn’t a goal entering the year, he figured he might as well maintain the streak as long as he could as he counted down the days to the state tournament.
“It didn’t really push me, but it definitely got, not bored, but I was eager to get to the state tournament,” Lowe said. “I knew I was going to get to the state tournament, it was just a matter of time until I got there.”
While the run up to the state championships may have been a formality for Lowe, he sure didn’t let it show on the mat.
His overwhelming consistency is perhaps the most impressive part of his feat. Lowe never took a second off through 50 matches.
“I would say he’s very determined,” Bartolotta said. “He’s very passionate, and as a wrestler, he never takes any breaks out there. He’s always working to score. He’s always working to improve, and that’s really Anthony Lowe.”
At one point before the traditional championships, Lowe faced state runner-up Weston Bryan of Lee County at Brunswick’s Port City Nigel Hamilton Memorial, where he won by pinball on his home floor.
A few weeks later, the two squared off again with the state title on the line.
“I was confident about beating him,” Lowe said. “I pinned him in the second period a few weeks prior, but I knew when I saw him in the state finals, it wasn’t going to be an easy match. He’s a tough kid.”
Bryan put up a better fight, but in the end, it was still no contest. Lowe won the title match in an 11-0 major decision to become just the third wrestler to win a state title in county history — and only the second at Brunswick High.
Although he’s reached the mountaintop of prep wrestling, Lowe’s still not done climbing.
A repeat as a senior is a mere formality in Lowe’s mind. Having his hand raised last in Macon “felt pretty good,” but he’s already got his sights set on the next level.
“It’s a small step to what’s yet to come, but it was still pretty good though to finish off that 50-0,” Lowe said. “The ultimate goal is to sign with a college and hope to be an All-American.”