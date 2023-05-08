Sophie Speirs, Kelsey Lewis, Lacey Reedy and Lexi Alberson blew away the competition this past weekend at the GHSA Class 6A Sectional A in Winder.
The quartet of Glynn Academy runners raced to first place in the 4x800m relay with a time of 10:08.42 to secure a spot in the state meet this week in Rome.
A number of athletes from Glynn County booked a ticket to the big meet — Alberson also qualifying solo with an eighth-place finish in the 800m run in a time of 2:32.14. Fellow Terrors Peyton Parker (fourth; discus; 144-10) and Maxwell Wakeland (seventh; 1600m run; 4:37.56) will also make the trip.
From Brunswick High, Daron Monroe booked his ticket to state in four different events — clearing 6-2 to finish second in the high jump, leaping 21-08.75 to place fifth in the long jump, and providing his services to a pair of advancing relay teams.
Monroe, Tavion Gadson, Zavious Harrison and Antwan Kirk, finished fifth in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:24.99, and the team of Monroe, Kirk, Jeremiah Butler and Jayden Drayton placed seventh in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:30.35.
Kirk also ran a 50.21 to place seventh in the 400m dash.
Reigning high jump state champion Riyon Rankin only had to clear a modest 6-feet to secure a spot in the state meet and set up an opportunity to defend his title. He also qualified for state in the triple jump, finishing seventh with a distance of 43-07.00.
Kavon Hill was fourth in the long jump with a distance of 21-09.50, and sixth in the triple jump with 43-10.00. Devon Cummings was eighth in both the 110m hurdles (15.02) and the 300m hurdles (40.72).
Daniel Zamudio placed seventh in the 3200m run with a time of 10:05.07, J’Shawn Towns was eighth in the discus with a toss of 136-09, and Andrew Magalski finished eighth in shot put with a throw of 47-00.
For the Brunswick girls, the group of Rihanna Smith, Nijai Story, Tamaya Elkins, Kymani Fuller placed sixth in the 4x100m relay with a time of 49.18.
The GHSA Track and Field Championships will be held at Barron Stadium from Thursday to Saturday.