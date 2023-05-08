image_6487327

Glynn Academy’s Sophie Speirs, Kelsey Lewis, Lacey Reedy and Lexi Alberson pose for a photo after winning the 4x800m relay at the GHSA Class 6A Sectional A in Winder.

 Provided photo

Sophie Speirs, Kelsey Lewis, Lacey Reedy and Lexi Alberson blew away the competition this past weekend at the GHSA Class 6A Sectional A in Winder.

The quartet of Glynn Academy runners raced to first place in the 4x800m relay with a time of 10:08.42 to secure a spot in the state meet this week in Rome.

