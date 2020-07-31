Games are set to begin in the Georgia High School Association next week, but venues in Glynn County will only be opening at 40 percent capacity for now.
Glynn County School’s Athletic Department released its seating plans for the upcoming fall sports season Friday, which will limit attendance at Glynn County Stadium to 4,000 plus bands.
“Currently, our plan is to operate at 40 percent seating capacity at all of our venues and games,” athletic director Steve Waters said in a statement. “This will allow our fans to socially distance while they enjoy watching a game. I will review this policy every month with our superintendent and others, and we will adjust this policy based on the current spread rate of COVID-19 locally.
“I went back and reviewed our attendance numbers from last year and I do not foresee this creating much of a problem. We should have plenty of room for our fans to come and enjoy a game.”
High school volleyball contests will be limited to 600 fans, events at Lanier Field and the Brunswick High track field can hold 500 fans, and middle school football fields will be restricted to 400 spectators plus bands. Middle school volleyball matches can admit 300 fans, while middle school and high school softball is limited to just 150.
The GCS Athletic Department encourages all fans to remain socially-distant and wear masks at games, and it will post corresponding signage at each event.
According to the Coastal Health District, there have been 2,252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Glynn County as of 3 p.m. Friday — though the rolling seven-day average of 28.71 new cases is the lowest since June 25’s figure of 27.71.
To further limit risk of exposure, fans are encouraged to purchase season tickets, all sports passes, or single-game tickets in advance online through HUDL. Information on how to buy a ticket through HUDL will be updated to www.glynncountyathletics.com on Aug. 17.