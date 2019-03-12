A four-some sponsored by Coca-Cola sat atop the leaderboard at the Sea Island Golf Club's Retreat Course on Sunday at the conclusion of the 2019 Hall of Fame Golf Classic.
Worth Pickens, Bobby Hrdlicka, Jimmy Bishop, and Trey Pralinsky made up the winning team in the four-person scramble tournament held on St. Simons Island by the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame, while the team of John Nelson, Trey Godley, Justin Brown, and Daniel McGahee finished as runners-up.
Prizes were awarded to the winning teams, and 10 teams walked away with a complimentary round for four at nearly every course in Glynn County and the surrounding areas including: Sea Island, Frederica Golf Club, King and Prince Golf Course, Sea Palms, Brunswick Country Club, Heritage Oaks, Sanctuary Cove and Osprey Cove. TPC Sawgrass rounds were also donated by Lagardere Sports on St. Simons Island.
Individuals competing in on-course skills challenges such as closest-to-the-pin on all par-3 holes and two long-drive competitions on the par-5 first and 10th holes could also earn prizes provided by sponsors: the Sea Island Performance Center, Emerald Princess II Casino, and Edwin Watts on St. Simons Island.
Local restaurants like Pizza Inn and Skipper's Fish Camp got involved in the festivities as well by donating numerous door prizes. Nalley Honda Brunswick also sponsored a prize, while the Glynn County Schools Athletics, Frederica Academy Athletics and boys golf and College of Coastal Georgia Athletics and men’s golf each donated athletic and golf apparel.
Other prizes included a complimentary one-hour lesson from Sea Island teaching pro and Coastal Georgia coach Mike Cook, original wood crafts donated by coach Bo Creations, and Hall of Fame logo polo shirts provided by the Hall itself.
H and H Lifestyles provided the grand prize — a 50-inch wide screen TV — that was won through a raffle ticket drawing by Godley, the son of longtime area golf club professional Steve Godley.
Sea Island also offered a round for four at the renowned Seaside Course, which is the annual home of the RSM Classic put on by the Davis Love Foundation, as a surprise second grand prize. Devin Clark won the Seaside round.
Additionally, a $13,000 street-ready golf cart was made available through a hole-in-one giveaway sponsored by XL Carts on St. Simons Island, but no one won the prize, which was displayed on the par-3 12th hole.
However, each participating player in the field received tee gifts in the form of a Hall of Fame Golf Classic hat and a Hall of Fame golf towel embroidered with the HOF logo, ordered through tournament sponsor Flexer Enterprises in Brunswick.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Hall of Fame, a non-profit organization that formed in 2011.
The following is a list of the winners in the 2019 Hall of Fame Golf Classic:
Low Gross
Champion — Coca-Cola (Worth Pickens, Bobby Hrdlicka, Jimmy Bishop, Trey Pralinsky) — 52 (Gross score)
Runner-up — John Nelson, Trey Godley, Justin Brown, Daniel McGahee - 53 (Gross score, won via tiebreaker).
Low Net
3rd — Brunswick Floors (Wyley Carter, Craig Staab, Scott Spence, Robert Hrdlicka
4th — Hasty’s Communications (Steve Bannister, Devin Clark, Alex Doke, Garrett Buie
5th — Herman Hudson, Paxton Shuman, Josh Williams, Moon Warwick (lost tiebreaker for gross runner-up)
6th — Georgia Beach Rentals (Benji Bennett, Jimmy Goodis, Jeff Betts, Victor Long)
7th — Jeff Jones/Edward Jones (Jeff Jones, Logan Jones, Lee King, Brett Bodamer)
8th — Certified Electric (Emory Young, Jay Sanders, Scott Adcock, Will Young)
9th — Rusty Sweat, Clark Hendley, Jason Webster, Scott Ferrell
10th — Ferrier and Ferrier (Crystal Turner, Scott Turner, Joe Ferrier Jr., Joe Ferrier Sr.)
Close-ups
Hole 3 — Crystal Turner
Hole 4 — Devin Clark
Hole 12 — Logan Jones
Hole 16 — Scott Ferrell
Long Drive
Hole 1 — Joe Ferrier Jr.
Hole 10 — Jimmy Bishop